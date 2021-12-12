International
As Covid changes, so do vaccine makers Pharmaceutical industry
Tthe speed with which scientists worked to develop the first Covid strokes was unprecedented. Just nine months after the UK entered the blockade, 90-year-old Margaret Keenan officially became the first person in the world out of a test to receive the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. But the virus is changing and the appearance of the Omicron variant last month is already focusing attention on the next generation of strokes.
So what do we know about the new Covid-19 vaccines? One difference is with delivery mechanisms, such as the San Francisco-based Vaxarts vaccine-in-pill and Scancells spring-loaded injectors that pierce needle-free skin. But the biggest development is in T cell technology. Produced from bone marrow, T cells are white blood cells that form a key part of the immune system. While current vaccines mainly generate antibodies that attach to the virus and stop it from infecting the body, newer vaccines carry T cells to find and destroy infected cells, thus preventing reproduction and viral diseases. (Current vaccines also produce a T cell response, but to a lesser extent.)
After one last study published in Nature, scientists said vaccines that target a T cell response could produce much longer-term immunity and be better at fighting virus mutations. The first-generation Covid-19 vaccines were a rapid and massive victory far greater than we had anticipated, said Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London. But they are only the first generation of quick wins, so they should be considered. To move forward there are challenges to consider.
Here are some of the companies in the development advantage:
Medicago-GSK
Last week, Canada-based Medicago and UK-based GlaxoSmithKline announced the positive results of efficacy and safety from a global test of what they say is the world’s first plant-based vaccine. It is based on a relative of the tobacco plant, used to produce a particle that mimics the virus and combines with a helper made from GSK, which boosts the overall immune response. The late-stage trial, which involved 24,000 adults in six countries, showed that the vaccine had an overall efficacy rate of 71%, rising to 75% versus the Delta variant. The study did not include the new Omicron variant.
Medicago, wholly owned by Japan’s Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings since 2013, while Philip Morris International holds a third of the shares, is applying for regulatory approval in Canada and is also in talks with U.S. and UK regulators. The World Health Organization has described plant-based vaccines as a new and exciting opportunity. cheap to produce and easy to maintain.
Vaxart
The biotech firm listed on the Nasdaq has developed what it says is the world’s first oral vaccine for Covid, which triggers a T cell response and generates several antibodies in the nose. The firm dosed its first patients in a mid-stage clinical trial in October. It is also testing whether the tablet works against Omicron.
A larger international test with 800 participants will follow next year. Full details from the U.S. trial are expected by March.
Tablets can be stored without refrigeration, which makes them easier to use worldwide and overcomes the problem of needle phobia.
If you give a pill and a glass of water, you can walk much faster, says Dr. Sean Tucker, who founded Vaxart 17 years ago. The mucosa is where the virus invades, and if we stop it there, we keep people healthier and fight this virus and its variants.
Scan
The study from the University of Nottingham, now based in Oxford, is testing two candidates for vaccines that stimulate antibody and T cell responses against the original virus and the Sars-CoV-2 variant in 40 healthy volunteers in South Africa. The first patient was dosed in October and Scancell will conduct a further trial in the UK, with the first data from clinical trials in the early stages expected by June.
The vaccines were developed with two universities in Nottinghams, with $ 2 million in funding from Innovate UK, and are based on a modification of DNA Scancells vaccine technology. They are delivered through needle-free injectors that use a narrow stream of fluid to penetrate the skin.
Founded in 1997 by Lindy Durrant, professor of cancer immunotherapy at the University of Nottingham and the firm’s chief executive, Scancell specializes in the development of cancer vaccines. It was listed in London in 2008. Its two main shareholders are US health investor Redmile and Singapore Vulpes Life Science Fund, while Durrant and other management together own 1.8% of the company.
Emergex
The Oxfordshire company has developed a T cell vaccine that will eventually take the form of a skin patch that is easy to administer. She recruited 26 people for her first human test in January. The product can last up to three months at room temperature. Emergex, founded in 2016 by Thomas Rademacher, emeritus professor of molecular medicine at University College London to develop T cell vaccines, is owned by Singaporean venture capital firm Vickers Venture Partners, its management and individuals and family offices with high net worth.
Group of vaccines
The University of Plymouth spinout, which is partly owned by intellectual property specialist Frontier IP, has developed a herpes virus-based vaccine that has been shown in animal studies to work against Covid and Sars. It stimulates a strong T cell response, would be effective against other variants, and could trigger other vaccines, says Jeremy Salt, chief executive, a trained veterinarian who worked for Pfizer in developing vaccines. The group is looking for a trading partner who could produce the scale vaccine for human trials next year. It will be given as an injection or as a nasal spray.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/dec/11/as-covid-mutates-the-vaccine-makers-are-adapting-too
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]