As Covid changes, so do vaccine makers Pharmaceutical industry

Tthe speed with which scientists worked to develop the first Covid strokes was unprecedented. Just nine months after the UK entered the blockade, 90-year-old Margaret Keenan officially became the first person in the world out of a test to receive the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. But the virus is changing and the appearance of the Omicron variant last month is already focusing attention on the next generation of strokes.

So what do we know about the new Covid-19 vaccines? One difference is with delivery mechanisms, such as the San Francisco-based Vaxarts vaccine-in-pill and Scancells spring-loaded injectors that pierce needle-free skin. But the biggest development is in T cell technology. Produced from bone marrow, T cells are white blood cells that form a key part of the immune system. While current vaccines mainly generate antibodies that attach to the virus and stop it from infecting the body, newer vaccines carry T cells to find and destroy infected cells, thus preventing reproduction and viral diseases. (Current vaccines also produce a T cell response, but to a lesser extent.)

After one last study published in Nature, scientists said vaccines that target a T cell response could produce much longer-term immunity and be better at fighting virus mutations. The first-generation Covid-19 vaccines were a rapid and massive victory far greater than we had anticipated, said Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London. But they are only the first generation of quick wins, so they should be considered. To move forward there are challenges to consider.

Here are some of the companies in the development advantage:

Medicago-GSK

Last week, Canada-based Medicago and UK-based GlaxoSmithKline announced the positive results of efficacy and safety from a global test of what they say is the world’s first plant-based vaccine. It is based on a relative of the tobacco plant, used to produce a particle that mimics the virus and combines with a helper made from GSK, which boosts the overall immune response. The late-stage trial, which involved 24,000 adults in six countries, showed that the vaccine had an overall efficacy rate of 71%, rising to 75% versus the Delta variant. The study did not include the new Omicron variant.

Medicago, wholly owned by Japan’s Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings since 2013, while Philip Morris International holds a third of the shares, is applying for regulatory approval in Canada and is also in talks with U.S. and UK regulators. The World Health Organization has described plant-based vaccines as a new and exciting opportunity. cheap to produce and easy to maintain.

Vaxart

The biotech firm listed on the Nasdaq has developed what it says is the world’s first oral vaccine for Covid, which triggers a T cell response and generates several antibodies in the nose. The firm dosed its first patients in a mid-stage clinical trial in October. It is also testing whether the tablet works against Omicron.

A larger international test with 800 participants will follow next year. Full details from the U.S. trial are expected by March.

Tablets can be stored without refrigeration, which makes them easier to use worldwide and overcomes the problem of needle phobia.

If you give a pill and a glass of water, you can walk much faster, says Dr. Sean Tucker, who founded Vaxart 17 years ago. The mucosa is where the virus invades, and if we stop it there, we keep people healthier and fight this virus and its variants.

Scan

Scancellon system without needles.

The study from the University of Nottingham, now based in Oxford, is testing two candidates for vaccines that stimulate antibody and T cell responses against the original virus and the Sars-CoV-2 variant in 40 healthy volunteers in South Africa. The first patient was dosed in October and Scancell will conduct a further trial in the UK, with the first data from clinical trials in the early stages expected by June.

The vaccines were developed with two universities in Nottinghams, with $ 2 million in funding from Innovate UK, and are based on a modification of DNA Scancells vaccine technology. They are delivered through needle-free injectors that use a narrow stream of fluid to penetrate the skin.

Founded in 1997 by Lindy Durrant, professor of cancer immunotherapy at the University of Nottingham and the firm’s chief executive, Scancell specializes in the development of cancer vaccines. It was listed in London in 2008. Its two main shareholders are US health investor Redmile and Singapore Vulpes Life Science Fund, while Durrant and other management together own 1.8% of the company.

Emergex

The Oxfordshire company has developed a T cell vaccine that will eventually take the form of a skin patch that is easy to administer. She recruited 26 people for her first human test in January. The product can last up to three months at room temperature. Emergex, founded in 2016 by Thomas Rademacher, emeritus professor of molecular medicine at University College London to develop T cell vaccines, is owned by Singaporean venture capital firm Vickers Venture Partners, its management and individuals and family offices with high net worth.

Group of vaccines

The University of Plymouth spinout, which is partly owned by intellectual property specialist Frontier IP, has developed a herpes virus-based vaccine that has been shown in animal studies to work against Covid and Sars. It stimulates a strong T cell response, would be effective against other variants, and could trigger other vaccines, says Jeremy Salt, chief executive, a trained veterinarian who worked for Pfizer in developing vaccines. The group is looking for a trading partner who could produce the scale vaccine for human trials next year. It will be given as an injection or as a nasal spray.