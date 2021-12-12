Canadian teacher reappointed under controversial Quebec law to wear hijabExBulletin

A teacher wearing the hijab was removed from the classroom under Quebec Bill 21, which prohibits teachers from wearing religious symbols in the classroom.

SCOTT SIMON, host:

A teacher in the Canadian province of Quebec has been removed from the classroom because she refused to remove the headscarf worn by some Muslim women. Controversial Quebec law bans religious dress for some public employees, including public school teachers. This is one of the first cases in which someone has lost his job since the law came into force. Journalist Emma Jacobs joins us from Montreal. Emma, ​​thank you very much.

EMMA JACOBS, BYLINE: Thank you for having me.

SIMON: Please tell us more about this teacher and what happened.

JACOBS: So Fatemeh Anvari was a young teacher who was hired to teach third grade language arts in October in Chelsea, Quebec, so it is outside the Canadian capital Ottawa. And in November, it seems like someone in the district realized that under a provincial law passed a few years ago, the school was not allowed to hire her as a teacher because she wears the hijab. And this is the headscarf worn by some Muslim women. So they moved her from leading her class to an assistant role that works with students on literacy and diversity.

SIMON: And tell us about the details of this – of draft law 21, of this legislation.

JACOBS: Bill 21 is a law in the province of Quebec that prohibits people working in certain government roles from wearing religious symbols. It applies to people in positions of authority – judges, police officers and, where it is most felt in practice, public school teachers. The reasoning used to defend this legislation is that it is about preserving the secularism of the state, that it is not targeted against a religion. So someone holding a large cross may be asked to remove it. But it has been much more of a problem for people belonging to religious minorities in Quebec – that is, Sikhs who wear turbans or Jews who wear religious headscarves, and especially women who wear the hijab, many of whom are teachers.

SIMON: And Bill 21 is under almost constant legal challenge, right?

JACOBS: Yes. The bill was challenged in court and various lawsuits have been combined into one litigation challenge. But this court case is still ongoing. There was a grandfather clause for teachers and administrators who already had their roles when the law went into effect, and that was in 2019. But they can not be promoted and schools can not hire young people who will not respect . There has been a lot of loud criticism from minorities in Quebec and people elsewhere in Canada. I spoke with Samaa Elibyari (ph), who is with the Quebec chapter of the Canadian Council of Muslim Women.

SAMAA ELIBYARI: You are putting this person on the margins of society. You are considering this woman who wears the hijab as a second-class citizen who cannot enjoy the rights you give to all citizens.

SIMON: Emma, ​​what was the reaction of the public to the case of this teacher?

JACOBS: Instead, it shocked many families at school. This is an English language school and there is much less support for Bill 21 among English speakers in Quebec, who is mostly French speaking. People started tying green ribbons on a fence outside the school to show their support for this teacher, and she got attention in the province and nationally. It really seems that, by hiring this teacher in violation of the law essentially by accident, the school district gave face to people who are losing their jobs as a result of this law. Previously, we had heard mostly from young people finishing school and not being able to pursue their careers in Quebec, and that is a little different.

SIMON: Journalist Emma Jacobs in Montreal, thank you so much for being with us.

JACOBS: Thank you for having me.

