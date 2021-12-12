Boris Johnson photographed waiting for the virtual Christmas quiz on Downing Street last year





In the photo, Johnson is photographed on a screen, where he is seen in his office sitting next to two other people, reading the questions, according to The Mirror.

CNN has not independently verified the details about the quiz holiday, which the Mirror says took place on December 15th. A Downing Street spokesman said it was a “virtual quiz” and that Johnson “participated briefly virtually” to thank the staff.

As the photo shows Johnson with just two others, a source told the Mirror that “too many staff gathered near the computers, discussing questions and returning gas, wine and beer”, a claim that CNN has not verified independent.

According to the official guidelines of the time, “although there are exceptions for work purposes, you should not have a working lunch or Christmas party, where this is a predominantly social activity and is not permitted otherwise than the rules at your level.”

London was below level 2 restrictions at the time of the quiz, which said there should be no mixing of families indoors, other than the so-called support bubbles, and a maximum of six people outside. An internal investigation led by Johnson’s Cabinet Secretary, the UK’s top civil servant, is already underway for three events from last year: a supposed holiday on Downing Street on November 27; a rally at the Department of Education on December 10; and an alleged party to No. 10 on December 18th. After speaking with numerous officials, CNN has confirmed that the social gatherings were indeed held in two days – November 27 and December 18 – and confirmed a Daily Mirror report that Johnson himself delivered an impromptu speech in the first speech. Sources also confirmed reports that Babadimri’s secret gifts were exchanged on December 18th. Johnson and other senior conservatives have denied that any rule has been broken. Responding to the Mirror’s report on the alleged quiz holiday on December 15, released late Saturday, a Downing Street spokesman told CNN in a statement: “This was a virtual quiz. Downing Street staff were often required to be in the office to work on responding to the pandemic, so those in the office for work could have attended.practically from their desks. “The prime minister briefly took part in a quiz to thank the staff for their tireless work throughout the year,” the spokesman added. Asked about the Mirror story on the BBC’s The Andrew Marr show, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi suggested that people could judge for themselves if the rules had been broken, adding that many Downing Street staff were unable to work from home after responding to a national emergency. “These are people who work together … There are no drinks here. I do not think there is a rule against recognizing Christmas with trinkets or hats,” he said. “Ten to 15 minutes to thank his team for working around the clock, on a virtual screen in a pub quiz – I think people can decide for themselves.” Labor leader Keir Starmer told the same BBC show that the quiz-related allegations should have been seen, but “it is very difficult to see how this complies with the rules”. Angela Rayner, vice-chairwoman of the opposition Labor Party, posted on Twitter that Johnson had “led a culture of disregard for rules at the heart of government.” She added: “Despite repeated denials, now it turns out that there have been celebrations, numerous gatherings and the prime minister has also participated in a festive quiz.” The Labor Party press office wrote on Twitter that on December 15 last year, Starmer had written to Johnson “urging him to convene COBRA urgently to discuss Covid’s deteriorating situation.” The Cobra Committee of the UK government is an inter-departmental group that can meet in national emergency situations. “We now know that instead, the Prime Minister hosted a Christmas quiz on breaking Covid rules that evening,” the Labor Party tweeted. Johnson faced harsh criticism Wednesday after a leaked video provided by CNN affiliate ITV News showed senior Downing Street staff joking about a suspected Christmas party on Dec. 18 last year. On December 17, the government sent a post on Twitter warning “you should not have a working lunch or Christmas party, where this is a mostly social activity”. Johnson responded to the allegations, telling the House of Commons on Wednesday “I was angry when I saw that clip,” adding, “I have been consistently assured since these allegations surfaced that there was no party and that no Covid rule had been broken.” The new claims came out on Thursday and Friday. Jack Doyle, then vice president of communications and now Johnson’s most important press chief, addressed a meeting of “up to 50 people” at the Dec. 18 celebration and gave joke award certificates to staff members. Thursday ITV News CNN branch. Downing Street and Doyle both declined to comment for CNN while “there is an ongoing review.”

CNN’s Laura Smith-Spark wrote from London, while Sugan Pokharel reported from Atlanta and George Engels from London. CNN’s Luke McGee and Sarah Dean contributed to this report.

