What has changed Omicron? | New Yorker

of COVID-19 The pandemic, like any pandemic before it, is a history of balances: between viral biology and the human immune response; between news of the pathogen and fear of it; between the damage it causes and the social, economic and political choices we make. A disease continues like a pandemic as long as these forces remain in motion; it becomes endemic when, more or less, equilibrium is established. The morning after Thanksgiving, Americans woke up to a disturbing discovery: Omicron, a highly mutated version of the coronavirus, with an unprecedented number of genetic changes, had been discovered in South Africa. Since then, it has appeared in dozens of countries on six continents and in at least twenty-two states. Our balance has changed again. But what exactly has changed?

Illustration by Joe Farm

An early sketch of the Omicron variant is coming into focus. It is almost certainly more transmissible than the Delta variant, which in itself propagates more than twice as fast as the original strain. In mid-November, South Africa recorded an average of three hundred cases of coronavirus per day; only about two percent of the tests came back positive. The country now routinely registers fifteen thousand cases a day, and the test positivity rate has increased more than tenfold. But Omicron has not beaten South Africa’s healthcare system, even in Gauteng Province, where it initially began to spread.

Earlier this month, doctors at the Steve Biko / Tshwane County Hospital Complex, a major medical center in Pretoria, published a report describing the clinical condition of COVID patients admitted during actual growth. On December 2, there were forty-two patients, of whom only fourteen needed supportive oxygen (and not all necessarily because of the virus), and only one was admitted to the ICU In recent weeks, the average length of hospital stay it was three days, compared to about nine in the past; the mortality rate has been approximately one-third of what it was. I have never seen this picture before, said Fareed Abdullah, the lead author of the report. At this stage of the fourth wave, the main presentation is random COVIDpatients who came for other reasons and who happened to be carriers of the virus.

While these findings are encouraging, it is important not to place too many reservations on them. Most recent patients at Tshwane County Hospital have been under the age of fifty with a relatively low risk for serious illness and, in South Africa, a very low immunization rate. It is also possible that some of Omicrons’s perceived mildness is a reflection of its immunity: early evidence suggests it may be nearly three times more likely than other variants to cause recurrent infections. If Omicron leads to milder symptoms in people who have not been infected or vaccinated before, this would be reason for comfort; if, instead, it produces disease requiring hospitalization in those who have survived a previous infection, this is cause for concern.

However, even if Omicron causes less severe diseases, it remained with a complicated appearance. The damage caused by a virus is a product of its virulence and transmissibility: a small reduction of the former accompanied by a sharp increase of the latter can be more destructive than the opposite. (The COVID-19 pandemics, compared to SARS or MERS The outbreak, in itself, is an example of such a phenomenon.) Omicrons adhesive may mean that it shelters vulnerable people, the elderly, the immunized, the unvaccinated, and releases a new round of misery. On the other hand, a very mild, hyper-contagious variant, the most hopeful scenario, perhaps unrealistic, which may be a good thing: a large proportion of people would develop some level of immunity while facing a low risk of disease serious.

The Biden administration has made several efforts designed to put the country on a safer footing this winter. It has implemented restrictions on travel from a number of countries to South Africa, which may allow a few extra days or weeks to prepare, and will require all international travelers to submit evidence of a negative test taken within a days after departure for the United States. It has also extended the mandates of masks on buses, trains and planes, which would expire in January, and plans to create hundreds of additional vaccination sites across the country. Meanwhile, the US has bought millions of courses of antiviral pills from Merck and Pfizer; The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize their use later this month. The FDA has also indicated that it will speed up the authorization of Omicron-specific vaccines, which may be ready in March.

By then, however, Omicron would most likely have shifted Delta as the dominant variant in most of the world, including here, and a central concern has been that its abundant mutations will make current vaccines ineffective. Indeed, some studies suggest that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine produce dramatically fewer antibodies against Omicron than against previous variants. But antibodies are only part of the immune system. They specialize in preventing infection, while T cells, which appear undisturbed in front of Omicron, focus on its termination. This may mean that, although Omicron can cause many more new infections, vaccines will still help our immune system to avoid serious diseases. (Advanced infections were already on the rise, but, for the most part, they remain relatively mild.)

And this is in front of a reinforcing blow. Last week, Pfizer announced that a third vaccine of its own vaccine produces a level of protection against Omicron comparable to that against previous variants. This finding is consistent with a study from South Africa, which found that the antibodies of people who were fully vaccinated AND had a previous infection remained strong to the new variant. Full vaccination may now require two vaccines plus one booster. It is unfortunate, then, that while the appearance of Omicron has caused an increase in vaccinations in this country, only sixty percent of Americans have been immunized and only a quarter of adults have received a booster.

The Omicron is about to take off just when the nation is facing a new Delta wave. More than fifty-five thousand people are currently hospitalized COVID-19, and there are more than one hundred and twenty thousand new cases registered per day, both significant increases since Thanksgiving Day. The federal government is sending health care workers to support overcrowded hospitals in Michigan; the governors of Maine and New York have deployed the National Guard to provide assistance. There may still be time to shift the new balance in our favor to suppress the pandemic and start endemic. But that time is running out.