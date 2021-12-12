Mel Lastman, the former mayor of Toronto, has died at the age of 88





Mel Lastman, a former mayor of Toronto, has died. Lastman was 88 years old and mostly served as the first mayor of a newly united Toronto from 1998 to 2003. He also served as mayor of North York from 1973 to 1997. His son, Blayne Lastman, confirmed his death. #THYES Former Toronto Mayor Mel Lastman has died. He was 88. Blessed be his memory. https://t.co/e6iapCIFdG – Caryn Lieberman (@caryn_lieberman) December 12, 2021 The story goes down the ad In a statement, Toronto Mayor John Tory expressed his condolences to Lastman’s family and friends. Read more: Marilyn Lastman, wife of former Toronto Mayor Mel Lastman, has died at the age of 84. “He was so committed to the city and worked around the clock to make sure Toronto moves forward as a united city into the 21st century,” the statement said. “As we mourn his death, I want to thank Mel Lastman again for his service in North York and throughout the city of Toronto. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. May his memory be blessed. ” Trends Canada temporarily removes third-country COVID-19 test for South African travelers

Expert: Politicians addicted to images in protest in BC legislature reflect disturbing trend















3:03

Former Toronto Mayor Mel Lastman says he has no regrets calling up the military 20 years ago





Former Toronto Mayor Mel Lastman says he has no regrets calling up the military 20 years ago, January 14, 2019

Tory said he demanded that all official flagpoles in the City of Toronto and other city buildings be lowered to half-mast in honor of Lastman. The story goes down the ad Before entering politics, Lastman opened the first Bad Boy furniture store in Scarborough, Ont. His wife, Marilyn, had died in January 2020 after a brief battle with the disease. Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford posted his condolences Saturday night after learning of Lastman’s death. I am very sad when I learned about Mel Lastman’s separation from life. Mel was a true leader and builder for @cityoftoronto. He was a great mayor and he touched a lot of lives. Mel, you will really miss it. My thoughts are with the Lastman family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/b6owt1tcXj – Doug Ford (@fordnation) December 12, 2021 “He was a great mayor and he touched many lives. Mel, you will really miss it. “My thoughts are with the Lastman family at this difficult time,” Ford’s Twitter post read. A funeral under his name is located in Benjamin’s Park Memorial Chapel on Dec. 13 at 10:00 p.m. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8444111/mel-lastman-toronto-mayor-dead/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos