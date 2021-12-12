France lifts threat of trade war over fisheries rights after Brexit | Fishing





France has quietly lifted its threat of a trade war over post-Brexit access to fishing waters after the UK and Channel Islands governments agreed to issue 83 more operating licenses ahead of an EU deadline. The offer did not fully meet the demands of the government of Emmanuel Macrons, but Brussels and Paris signaled their satisfaction after a period of increasingly belligerent rhetoric. However, it remains to be seen whether the French fishing communities will accept the decisions, with threats issued in recent days for a pre-Christmas blockade of UK goods entering Calais. On Sunday, EU Commissioner for Fisheries Virginijus Sinkeviius thanked the UK for meeting the 10 December deadline by which Paris had requested additional licenses for small vessels seeking to fish in the coastal waters of the UK and Jersey, and Guernsey, dependencies of the British Crown. He said: “I think it was a very important step taken last night and I am grateful to the UK for respecting a deadline we set until 10 December. The two weeks were very intense, we have managed to bring over 80 extra licenses now. of [European] The Commission together with the French authorities, we will review every single application to see if there is enough data provided to obtain the licenses. The UK has always stated that it keeps its doors open. So if there is a case, of course, the commission together with the French authorities will consider those possibilities. Annick Girardin, French ministers for the seas, said her government would seek to help those fishermen who had not succeeded. A series of threats had been made by the French government in connection with an alleged failure to honor the trade agreement, providing small enough boats with fishing licenses for waters around the UK, Jersey and Guernsey. Downing Street had insisted that not enough evidence had been completed to prove that the applicants had previously fished in coastal waters. But Macron demanded a gesture of goodwill by midnight on December 10th. French ministers talked about cutting energy supplies to Jersey and applying tariffs to UK trade. The latest threat was the start of the dispute process in the EU-UK trade agreement, although there was a marked lack of enthusiasm shown by other key Member States with fishing interests. The final round of disputes over individual licenses went after the French deadline, but both sides appeared satisfied by the end of the talks. Following further evidence in recent days by French fishermen, the UK issued 18 licenses on Saturday for new vessels replacing boats that had previously operated in UK territorial waters, with seven more expected to have access on monday. Five previously issued temporary licenses were also granted permanent licenses for Jersey waters About 81 license applications have not been approved, but the UK has said it is ready to consider any new evidence. The Commission has previously acknowledged that some applications have been poor.

