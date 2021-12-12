Tigray rebels retake Ethiopian heritage city Lalibela | Ethiopia





Tigray rebels have recaptured Ethiopia’s northern city of Lalibela, home to a UNESCO World Heritage Site, 11 days after Ethiopian forces said they had regained control, locals said. It marks another turning point in the 13-month conflict that has killed thousands of people and triggered a humanitarian crisis in the second most populous country in northern Africa. Lalibela, 400 miles north of Addis Ababa, is home to 11 medieval monolithic cave churches carved into the red rock and is a major pilgrimage site for Ethiopian Christians. Tigrayan fighters are in the city center, no fighting, said a resident on Sunday afternoon. A second resident said: Yes they came back. They are already here, adding that they seemed to have come from the east, in the direction of Woldiya. They said: The population, most people are scared. Disa po ikin. Most people, they have already left because there may be a revenge. We expressed our happiness earlier when the junta left. Communications have been disrupted in the conflict zone and access to journalists has been restricted, making it difficult to verify allegations. The military leadership of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel groups said in a statement shared with pro-TPLF media that they had launched comprehensive counter-offensives in many countries, including along the road connecting Gashena and Lalibela. Our forces first defended themselves and then counterattacked the large force attacking in front of Gashena and the surrounding areas and managed to reach [a] glorious and surprising victory, it was said. The government did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In a Twitter post late Saturday, the prime minister’s office, Abiy Ahmed, said he had headed back to the front and forces under his leadership had captured several strategic locations in Afar and Amhara, including the towns of Arjo, Fokisa and Boren. The war erupted in November 2020 when Abiy sent troops to Ethiopia’s northernmost Tigray region to bring down the TPLF after months of heated tensions with the group that had dominated politics for three decades before taking office. He said the move was in response to attacks on army camps by the TPLF and vowed a quick victory. But the rebels began a shocking comeback, retaking most of Tigray by June before advancing into the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions. Fear of a rebel march in Addis Ababa prompted countries, including the US, France and Britain, to urge their citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible, although the Abiys government said the city was sure. The fighting has displaced more than 2 million people and led to hundreds of thousands in starvation-like conditions, according to UN estimates, and there have been reports of massacres and mass rapes on both sides. Intense diplomatic efforts led by the African Union to reach a ceasefire have failed to achieve any tangible progress. The UN says the conflict has plunged 9.4 million people into a critical food aid situation in the Tigray, Afar and Amhara regions.

