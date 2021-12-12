PEI reports 7 new cases of COVID-19, issues new exposure notices

The PEI announced seven new cases and issued several new announcements for the public exposure on Sunday.

Two of the new cases involve children under the age of 12, four are in their 20s and one is in their 70s.

Five of the cases are close contacts with previously announced cases, and the other two are related to trips outside the province.

There are 37 active cases in PEI and a total of 420 cases since the onset of the pandemic.

The province issued 15 new public display announcements, most of which are in Charlottetown.

Sunday, December 5:

Walmart (511 Granville Street, Summerside) between 12:30 and 1 p.m.

Monday, December 6:

Blue Goose Restaurant (18790 Trans-Canada Highway, Crapaud) from 13:00 to 13:30

Richmond Street Grill John Brown (132 Richmond Street, Charlottetown) between 6pm and 8pm

Tuesday, December 7:

Receiver Coffee The Brass Shop (178 Water Street, Charlottetown) between 10:30 and 18:00

St. Eleanor’s Irving (82 North Drive, Summerside) between 11:00 and 12:00

Kinkora Irving (62 Anderson Road) between 14:30 and 15:00

Wednesday, December 8:

Holland College Gym McMillan Center for Community Engagement (323 Grafton Street, Charlottetown) from 12:00 to 13:00

Olde Dublin Pub (131 Sydney Street, Charlottetown) from 4pm to 9:30 p.m.

Lawton’s Drugs Sherwood Center (100-161 St. Peter’s Road, Charlottetown) between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Going fishing (161 St. Peter’s Road, Charlottetown) between 17:45 and 18:15

Thursday, December 9:

Holland College Gym McMillan Center for Community Engagement (323 Grafton Street, Charlottetown) from 12:00 to 13:00

Slaymaker and Nichols Gastro House (82 Fitzroy Street, Charlottetown) between 5pm and 7pm

Merchantman Next Door (23 Queen Street, Charlottetown) between 19:00 and 19:45

Churchill Arms (75 Queen Street, Charlottetown) between 8pm and 9pm

Friday, December 10:

Olde Dublin Pub (131 Sydney Street, Charlottetown) from 4pm to 9:30 p.m.

Anyone who was in these places at the time and is not fully vaccinated should be tested and monitored for symptoms.

Two flight exposure notices were also issued.

Flare Flight 8309 from Toronto to Charlottetown on Friday, December 10th

Air Canada Flight 8218 departs Montreal on Friday, December 10 and arrives in Charlottetown on Saturday, December 11.

The province is reminding all returning travelers that they should be tested on the 4th day after their arrival in the province.

The Charlottetown Clinic was supported

The province said testing clinics will be open as usual on Monday. (Tony Davis / CBC)

Earlier Sunday, the COVID-19 test site in Charlottetown stopped accepting new arrivals an hour earlier than usual.

Health PEI said in a statement that the clinic was seeing high volumes and was supported. He did not allow people to enter at 11 o’clock in the morning

Islanders have recently experienced long formations in places, with an increase in cases in eastern PEI that has increased the demand for COVID-19 tests.

On Thursday, islanders had to wait up to three hours to be tested after the closure of testing clinics in Montague and Souris due to the weather.

The province said testing clinics will be open as usual on Monday, but urged islanders to prepare for long waits.

“Please be patient and prepare for longer waits as we continue to experience high volumes of people seeking tests due to current cases across the province,” Health PEI said.

The province said people identified as close contacts, those with symptoms and unvaccinated individuals who have been to public exposure sites during the allotted times are priorities when it comes to testing.

Some post office staff in Souris being isolated

Meanwhile, the Canada Post says its Souris post office is operating temporarily with reduced staff after some of its employees were instructed by the province to isolate themselves.

The Canada Post said in a statement that staff members will be required to do so by December 16th at least. There has been an increase in cases recently in the area.

He said it will continue to operate on a regular basis, but customers may have longer waits.

The Canada Post urges Souris residents to consider going to nearby post offices at Elliott’s General Store, or to the post office in St. Louis. Peters Bay and Morell to buy postal or packaging products.

The office will continue to hold items for clients that are isolated until they are able to receive them.