It’s time to worry about parties on Downing Street, Labor tells Boris Johnson | Boris Johnson





Labor has accused Boris Johnson of possible parliamentary fraud over his knowledge of Downing Street parties, as more details came to light about a quiz he ran at number 10 last year. The prime minister came under further pressure on Sunday when a photo of him appeared in a room with aides wearing trinkets and a grandfather hat. He read quiz questions about employees being tuned from home, but also groups of officials who were elsewhere in the building, crowded with people around laptop screens without social distancing and drinking alcohol. Some staff stayed afterwards, continuing to socialize. London was at level 2 at the time, which meant that while working together was allowed, mixing between families for social reasons was forbidden, including Christmas events. Two sources who attended the event gave the Guardian details that cast doubt on Johnsons’s insistence on the prime minister’s recent questions that there was no Christmas party or rule-breaking. Insiders said Johnson told people to enjoy the Dec. 15 event and that his private office had their own quiz team. Dan Rosenfield, the prime minister’s next chief of staff, walked several teams that called from different rooms at No. 10 to introduce themselves. It was not a big event and actually was not a risk to people, said one participant, who noted that staff number 10 was tested daily when they went to work. But they added: I think it’s morally wrong and I feel bad about it. Angela Rayner, the Vice President of the Labor Party, accused Johnson of possible fraudulent MPs by denying any knowledge of the violation of the rules when asked about the Christmas holiday scandal in parliament on Wednesday. She said: It seems that Boris Johnson lied to the country and broke the law. It is increasingly clear that the Prime Minister led a culture of ignoring the rules he told everyone to follow. It’s time to insult. Grieving family members have written to Metropolitan Police urging them to investigate the rally and other festivities on Downing Street, with Scotland Yard not turning a blind eye to the alleged breach of the rules. Jo Goodman, a co-founder of Covid-19 Beeaved Families for Justice, who lost her father, Stuart Goodman, to the virus in April 2020, said Johnson’s images in the quiz put to the sword the notion that no rule has been broken. on Downing Street last year. She said: It is unclear to families who have lost loved ones why such evidence is not being used and that it appears that no investigation is being carried out by the Metropolitan Police, despite numerous requests. Jolyon Maugham QC, founder of The Good Law Project, said the organization planned to proceed with a police judicial review if it did not open an investigation, which was difficult but not impossible. The photo of the prime minister expecting a quiz for Downing Street staff last Christmas directly implicates Johnson in an undeniable and no longer denied way, Maugham said. However, education secretary Nadhim Zahawi dismissed the leaked photo, suggesting he thought it showed that party reports held at number 10 contrary to the block and level restrictions were overcrowded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/12/time-to-fess-up-over-downing-street-parties-labour-tells-boris-johnson The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos