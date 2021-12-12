Ontario needs new pandemic response strategy as Omicron makes inroads: experts

With the Omicron variant ready to become the dominant type of Ontario Covid-19, experts want the province to explain how it plans to shift its pandemic response if many people become infected much faster than in previous waves.

“Obviously we’ve been dealing with this for two years, but this is very different,” said Dr. Zain Chagla, an infectious disease specialist at McMaster University.

“We’re going to see something I don’t think we’ve seen before.”

Ontario announced two weeks ago that it had discovered the first two Canadian Omicron cases. Since then, the variant has come to represent about 11 percent of infections, according to the province’s pandemic expert advisory panel, and has begun to spread to local communities.

The province’s chief doctor has said he expects Omicron to become dominant within weeks. The development comes amid weeks of a steadily rising disease curve, with 1,476 cases reported on Sunday and a seven-day average of 1,236 daily infections, up from 926 a week ago.

Scientists are still investigating the exact characteristics of Omicron. But based on trends seen in Omicron-dominated regions like South Africa, Chagla said Ontario needs to determine how it will respond if up to 10,000 people become infected each day.

That scenario would force the current public health approach to tracking and testing the contacts of all infected people, he said, which means resources would have to be prioritized.

“The way we managed COVID in March 2020 will have to be different when we see such high rates of transmission in our community. I think these discussions need to happen now,” Chagla said.

With so many potential spreads, he said it is also possible that some health care workers may be forced to isolate themselves immediately, jeopardizing essential services. The province needs to understand how it will avoid that situation, Chagla said.

“Going on vacation, all of us – health care and others – want some guidance on how to deal with this, so that we do not try and shut down services when people need them most. “

The chief public health practitioner for the Niagara Region said his health unit is discussing emergency plans – though he said the apparent speed of Omicron spread makes it impossible to fully prepare or treat the growing number of cases predicted by measures as blockages.

“Here the game has changed completely,” said Dr. Mustafa Hirji in an interview. “We will not have the capacity to really do everything.”

Hirji said he expects the contact tracking capacity to be exceeded within the next week or two. Testing capacity may take a little longer, but he said compromises are likely to need to be finally considered if health workers performing the tests may be needed to administer booster vaccines or treat sick people.

Health units will have to make decisions on how to prioritize limited resources, he said. And without any direction from the province, all 34 public health units will have plans based on their risk judgments, leading to a patchwork system that Hirji said “will be very confusing to the public and probably will not to build trust “.

“A clear articulation of what is the next priority, what we are willing to give up on a compromise and what we will make sure to push our resources towards. I think getting consistency in this would be very good. “the province,” he said.

The epidemiologist of the University of Toronto, Dr. Jeff Kwong said Omicron is hitting Canada at the worst possible time as health workers face burnout and pandemic-weary residents subject to relatively less public health restrictions prepared for holiday gatherings.

“I think it will spread very quickly in Ontario,” Kwong said. “It will be difficult in the next months or two.”

The potential for rapid spread is a concern for high-risk residents, Kwong said, because the province’s boost plan was based on the Delta variant which is the dominant type of COVID-19, and those most in need of boosters could be exposed to Omicron before take third doses.

He said it is not possible to get third injections for everyone before Omicron switches to high gears, but priority should be given in the coming weeks to creative solutions for rapid vaccination of vulnerable and line health workers. first.

Persons aged 50 and over will be eligible to book third doses starting Monday. Others, including people 70 and older, indigenous adults, front-line health care workers, long-term care residents and people with certain health conditions are currently eligible for boosters, and the province has said it plans to open third dose bookings for all adults in the New Year.

Getting a booster as soon as it is accepted is one way individuals can mitigate the risk of COVID, Kwong said, along with minimizing social gatherings indoors and prioritizing good ventilation. He said stricter capacity rules and stronger enforcement of mask policies could also help by the government.

Chagla said preparations for Omicron’s major proliferation must take place regardless of other policy decisions.

“It will spread through our population in one way or another,” he said. “We just have to prepare.”

A health ministry spokeswoman said Ontario was “prepared and ready to respond to the Omicron variant”, with plans to make tests more widely available and hire more staff for hospitals and case management.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 12, 2021.