Experienced local fisherman sails in steep rivers | News, Sports, Work

Experienced local fisherman sails in steep rivers
Chris DePaola has absorbed so much fishing experience during his life as a fisherman, that one can assume that he does not have much to learn.
That’s not true, admits DePaola, of Austintown, especially as it applies to his frequent fishing trips to some of America’s largest rivers.
But DePaola is not flying to the Northwest Pacific to work with the runs, stitches and rifles of celebrities Trinity, Rogue and Deschutes. Rather, he is riding a motorcycle north in Ohio 11 and is pulling his jumps to the side of streams called Ashtabula, Conneaut and Elk.
DePaola is a true Blue Lake Erie blue-headed fan with a diary filled with data ranging from river flow rates and weather to everyday tactics and productive results. He is caught with the steel net caught by all sorts of familiar combinations of rods, wrappers and lures, and along the way has learned that no Erie branch for two days of fishing is the same.
So far in 2021, DePaola said, the numbers tell a fantastic story.
“This has been a really good year for steel.” he said. “We’ve had a lot of good runoff – just the right amount – and the fishing has been very productive.”
Erie’s steel head fishermen mark with everything that suits them, including spoons, spinners, plugs, flies, eggs, and even night sliders and minnows.
“On a typical day, you can see several different methods used in the streams. One set will be throwing spoons, spinners and bumps. Another will be using soft beads that move in the center and then someone will use a Spey rod with one hand swinging large flies. ”
DePaola’s favorite technique is to move his stone flies on a 10-foot, 6-foot Scott wheel with a high-capacity coil loaded with a floating line. It binds its flies and its leaders by shrinking into fluorocarbons by 6 pounds.
Success, he has learned, requires him to go into the water every time with an open mind and attention to detail.
“Every time I go, I learn. It is important to determine where the steel heads are kept on any given day – and this includes where they are placed in pools and pools and even where they are hung in the water column. Sometimes they are suspended and sometimes they are at the end. It is possible to run your fly under the hanging fish and lose them completely. “
Attention to detail actually begins at home, two or three days before his fishing trips, as he seeks out waters that are more likely to produce steel heads. He has downloaded apps that keep him informed of flow velocity and other critical information in determining fish behavior.
“You really have to know the conditions before you go – or not even make the car. I watch two or three days before I leave home. If the water is too high and muddy or too low, fishing will be bad. My applications tell me which feeds can be fished. ”
DePaola’s biggest steel head this fall was a spectacular 28-inch acrobat who struck his little black fly moving down his egg pattern in a dotted line.
He will be fishing the Erie steel-headed piste all winter long as long as the streams are not frozen. He offered some tips for fishermen who might consider making their trip to Route 11 in the following days.
“Recently, most of the fish have been in the tail of the holes, at the back end of the holes. They prefer that water as the season progresses. “Now that the water is very cold, they will usually be at the bottom instead of the current at the top of the pools.”
Jack Wollitz’s new book, The Common Angler: A Celebration of Fishing tells the story of many extraordinary fishermen, including Chris DePaola. He likes emails from readers. Send a note to [email protected]
