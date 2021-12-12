Weir: Candidate wants Texas legislature to end child sex reassignment surgery – Cross Timbers Gazette | South Denton County | Flower mound





Well people, a new election season is approaching and there are many service-oriented people preparing to engage in one of the freedoms that make our country the best place to live on the planet. If you have ever thrown your hat on the proverbial network of the campaign, you have learned more about politics in a few months than you can learn in a lifetime by reading about it. What would we do without those who are quite interested in the government we get to give us elections on election day? One of the many election offices is Texas House District 63, which includes main parts of southern county Denton, including the Flower Mound south of FM 1171. Flower Mound resident Jeff Younger is one of the candidates running for the seat, which has been held by Tan Parker since 2007. Rep. Parker is now running for the State Senate in District 12, which is open because Senator Jane Nelson, who has been in office since 1993, decided not to run for another term. Mr. Younger has been a strong opponent of sex reassignment surgeries for Texas children. During the interview below, among other things, he talks about the need for the Texas legislature to end operations. His campaign website is: www.jeffyoungerfortexas.com Jeff submitted the following biography: Jeff Younger’s work in the Texas Legislature has made state, local, and international news. He was a guest witness for both the House and Senate on critical bills to defend Texas’s future. Jeff formed a coalition of representatives and senators to stop sex reassignment surgeries on Texas children. He has worked tirelessly on the CPS, juvenile reform and family law to protect Texas families from government overstepping. Jeff Younger supports the completion of the property tax in Texas. He has been speaking out against critical race theory since 2015. He is strongly pro-life. In addition, he has helped other states achieve conservative goals. He helped South Carolina representatives gather support to outlaw transgender child abuse. He speaks at conservative political forums in many states and internationally. Moreover, he paid to train some of the most prominent expert lawyers to end the abuse of transgender children internationally. As a small business owner, Jeff has helped build and optimize systems for oil refineries and oil pipeline networks for over 20 years. He has managed complex international projects in the fields of automation, fraud detection and anti-money laundering in financial institutions for some of the largest companies in the world. With his skills and knowledge in the field of mathematics and artificial intelligence, Jeff helps solve some of the most difficult problems in the energy, financial and logistics industries, as well as creating training and employment programs for consulting companies throughout globin. Jeff Younger is a veteran in the United States Army Infantry. Jeff also served as an infantry assailant in the United States Navy. His last station of duty was at the United States Army Air School before he was honorably released in 1984.

