G-7 warns Russia of military build-up along border with Ukraine

34 seconds ago

The Group of Seven democratic economic powers on Sunday warned Russia to de-escalate its large-scale military build-up along the Ukrainian border or face what it described as massive economic consequences.

The G-7 Foreign Ministers, meeting in Liverpool, England, together with the European Union’s Foreign Minister, said in a joint statement that they were “united in our condemnation of Russia’s military rise and aggressive rhetoric against Ukrainian “.

The diplomats, representing the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Britain, Italy and Japan, urged Moscow to “de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channels and respect its international commitments to the transparency of military activities.”

U.S. intelligence officials believe Russia, with 70,000 or more troops stationed on Ukraine’s eastern border, may be ready to attack its neighbor and the former Soviet republic in early 2022, although Russian President Vladimir Putin is not believed to be has made a decision to invade.

“Any use of force to change borders is strictly prohibited under international law. Russia should have no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and heavy costs in response,” the G-statement said. 7, echoing warnings from US President Joe. Biden addressed Putin at a virtual summit last week.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, host of the conference, said the G-7 was “considering all options” when it came to economic sanctions.

Biden has ruled out a military response to any possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, as did former President Barack Obama, with Biden as vice president when Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Instead, Biden said, the economic consequences for his economy would be devastating. Destructive. “

Since 2014, the US, among other actions against Moscow, has expelled Russia from the G-8, imposed sanctions, expelled diplomats and seized assets.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBCs Meet the Press show that with the new threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, we are prepared to take the kind of steps we have not taken in the past that would have massive consequences for Russia. .

“I think what people need to understand is that Ukraine is important and we are committed to our commitment to its sovereignty, its territorial integrity,” Blinken said. But here even more is at stake, and are the basic rules of the international system, rules that say that one country can not change the borders of another by force, one country can not dictate another country elections, decisions its and its foreign policy, with whom it will relate.

The senior US diplomat said: One country can not exercise one sphere of influence over others. This is what Russia claims to claim. And if we let it go unpunished, then the whole system that ensures stability, prevents the outbreak of war is in jeopardy. This is why it is so important.

Putin has blamed the West for the crisis, as he refuses to rule out the possibility of Ukraine accepting as a member of the NATO military alliance formed after World War II, a breakthrough by Western influence in Europe that Moscow opposes.

