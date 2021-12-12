G7 warns Russia of ‘massive’ consequences if Ukraine invades

LIVERPOOL, England – The Group of Seven economic powers told Russia on Sunday to de-escalate its military build-up near the Ukrainian border, warning that an invasion would have massive consequences and cause severe economic pain to Moscow.

The foreign ministers of the United States, Britain and the rest of the G-7, joined by the European Union’s foreign minister, issued a joint statement declaring themselves united in our condemnation of Russia’s military rise and rhetoric. aggressive towards Ukraine.

The G-7 called on Russia to de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channels and respect its international commitments on transparency of military activities, and praised Ukraine’s restraint.

Any use of force to change borders is strictly prohibited under international law. Russia should have no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and heavy costs in response, the statement said.

The Russian arms and troop movement in the border region dominated weekend talks between foreign ministers from the rich G-7 democracies in the English city of Liverpool.

The US and its allies worry that growth could be a precursor to an invasion and have vowed to impose heavy sanctions on the Russian economy if that happens.

Moscow denies having any plans to attack Ukraine and accuses Kiev of its allegedly aggressive plans.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, host of the conference, said the G-7 was sending a strong signal to our opponents and our allies.

The statement promised a joint and comprehensive response, but did not contain details. Truss said the G-7 was considering all options when it came to economic sanctions. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC’s Meet the Press that we are prepared to take steps we have not taken in the past if Russia did not back down.

The US and its allies have downplayed talks of a military response to protect Ukraine, with efforts focused on tough sanctions that would hit the Russian economy, and not just individuals.

In the US, reporters asked President Joe Biden on Saturday about the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine, and he said the idea was never considered. Are you ready to send American troops to war and go to Ukraine to fight the Russians on the battlefield? he said.

Biden, who spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a video conference call last week, said he had made it clear that in the event of an invasion, the economic consequences for his economy would be devastating. destructive.

Truss said Biden had made it clear to Putin that the US stance carries the support of the G-7 countries as a whole. And that should be very troubling for Vladimir Putin.

China’s muscle flexion in the Indo-Pacific region and the nuclear deal with Iran were also on the agenda of a meeting of senior diplomats from the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan at the nearby Liverpool Museum portit. .

Obtaining a unified response to global crises by the G-7, a group of countries with diverse interests, has often proved difficult.

Germany plans to receive gas from Russia soon via the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine although Blinken said it was difficult to see the pipeline operational if Russia has renewed its aggression against Ukraine if it takes new action .

So I think President Putin should factor this in as well, as he thinks about what he will do next, he said.

Britain, which is not dependent on Russian gas, has also criticized the pipeline, but faces complex questions about London’s financial district and property market, both centers of Russian money.

Banks and financial authorities in the UK have long been criticized for allegedly turning a blind eye to illicit profits.

Truss insisted that Britain has very strong anti-corruption and anti-money laundering rules, but also suggested that Russian money and Russian gas had a high price tag.

We can not have short-term economic benefit at the expense of our long-term freedom and democracy, she said.

The G-7 nations are also increasingly concerned about China’s growing economic and technological dominance, especially in developing countries. The G-7 has launched an initiative to build a better world by providing developing countries with funding for major infrastructure projects as an alternative to money from China, which the West argues often comes with linked chains.

Truss, who also invited ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to the Liverpool meeting, said the G-7 was concerned about China’s austerity policies.

“What we have set is a positive agenda to make sure countries have alternative sources of investment, alternative sources of trade,” she said. of rule-based trade.

A unified stance on China continues to be elusive, however, with the US and Britain generally tougher than other G-7 members.

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed to this story.