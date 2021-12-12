Ghana issues new travel guides for international passengers

Ghana has released a revised travel guide for international passengers, including passengers from West Africa, as a result of the new COVID-19 variant, the Omicron.

The travel advice, which is in eight categories, will take effect from December 14, according to a statement from Ghana airports.

The new guideline places the responsibility of vaccination and compliance on both passengers and the airline, so that airlines do not allow passengers who have not been properly vaccinated or do not have evidence of an accepted COVID-19 test to board.

Read the complete instructions:

Processes before arrival – Travelers intending to enter Ghana

All international passengers, including those from the ECOWAS region, intending to fly to Ghana will be required to meet the following health requirements before being admitted to Ghana:

For travelers who already have a PanaBios account, enter your country of origin and destination in Ghana https://trustedtravel.panabios.org or on the UNDP-approved Global Haven website: www.globalhaven.org.

Passengers who do not have an account must create an account on the AU approved site: https://trustedtravel.panabios.org.

Passengers are advised to visit only one TT laboratory. If there is no one near you, do your test at another accredited lab in the PanaBIOS or Global Haven lab registry.

If you do your test in a TT lab, give the lab the same email address used to open your account, the result will be automatically sent to your account holding a TT code.

Make sure the test is completed within 72 hours before the scheduled time of departure from the country of origin.

If you do not visit a TT lab, upload your test result or certificate by selecting the test performed on a non-TT lab option.

The result / certificate will be analyzed immediately. If the test results issued meet the full requirements set by Ghana, e.g. validity period or type of test), the traveler will be issued a Travel Code (TC) online and the result will be displayed within minutes as proof that the test performed is still valid at the time of travel.

While the TT code confirms that a test was performed by an accredited laboratory, the TC provides additional evidence that the test performed is still valid at the time the trip is initiated.

Incoming passengers – Travelers entering Ghana

All persons 18 years of age and older arriving in Ghana will be required to provide proof of full vaccination for a COVID-19 vaccine at the point of boarding.

Definition of fully vaccinated: A person is said to be fully vaccinated when:

He / she has received the full dose (s) of vaccines approved and registered by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Ghana.

He / she has received the full dose (s) of vaccines on the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use List.

However, persons who have been vaccinated with vaccines on the WHO Emergency Use List but not registered by the FDA, Ghana for Emergency Use Authorization, will be offered one of the FDA approved vaccines, Ghana upon arrival at the airport .

Excluded are all unvaccinated Ghanaians and Ghanaians currently abroad who intend to return within 14 days of 0000HRS of 14 December 2021 (14 28 December 2021). However, they will be vaccinated upon arrival at the airport.

Airlines bringing passengers to Kotoka International Airport who are not fully vaccinated will be paid $ 3,500 per passenger.

All passengers are required to submit proof that they have completed the Ganas Health Declaration Form (HDF) at www.ghs-hdf.org at the point of boarding.

Airlines bringing passengers to Kotoka International Airport who had not filled out HDF will be paid $ 3,500 per passenger.

Passengers should have no symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 including body temperature> 38C.

Passengers must have a negative PCR test for COVID-19 from an accredited laboratory in the country of origin. The test should have been performed no more than 72 hours before the scheduled time of departure from the country of origin.

Airlines that board passengers without a PCR test or transport and disembark passengers with a positive PCR test in Accra will be fined US $ 3,500 per passenger.

Non-Ghanaians may be denied entry and returned to the point of boarding at a cost to the airline.

Ghanaians will be allowed entry but will be subject to 14 days of mandatory quarantine in a designated facility.

Incoming passengers will be subject to temperature control.

Ghanaian residents leaving Ghana and returning within one (1) week will not be required to submit a COVID-19 result from the country of departure. However, they will undergo mandatory testing for COVID-19 upon arrival in Ghana.

Passengers will undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport terminal at a cost to be borne by the passenger as shown below: Ghanaians and Ecowas Citizens – $ 50; all other passengers – $ 150

Payment MUST be made online at https://myfrontierhealthcare.com/Home/Ghana and proof of payment (invoice) shown to the airline before boarding.

Airlines that take passengers without proof of payment for the COVID-19 test and CANNOT / could not pay for the test in Ghana will be fined US $ 3,500 per passenger.

Non-Ghanaian passengers may be denied entry and returned to the point of boarding at a cost to the airline.

All incoming passengers who test positive for COVID-19 will undergo compulsory isolation and treatment at a designated health facility or isolation center, at a cost to passengers EXCEPT Ghanaians. Isolation will be for a period of seven (7) days. However, the final discharge of cases will be based on existing case management guidelines and protocols.

All passengers who test negative for COVID-19 will be required to comply continuously with COVID-19 safety protocols and will receive regular information on COVID-19 within five (5) days of arrival in Ghana.

Passengers who test negative will be advised to continue to comply with COVID-19 safety precautions upon arrival in Ghana.

For passengers transit through other countries before arriving in Ghana, the first place of departure will be the point of reference. (Connecting flights should not negate the boarding of passengers if the journey has not been completed at any of the transit countries.)

Transit passengers

Passengers in transit and transferred through Accra will not be required to take the COVID-19 test in Accra.

Transit passengers will be required to comply with COVID-19 test requirements for destination countries.

exemptions

The airline crew is exempt from COVID-19 testing prior to departure and arrival and must follow the airline policy for testing.

Children under 5 years old will not be required to take the test upon arrival at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Children aged 5-12 will be tested free of charge upon arrival at KIA.

Passengers arriving in emergency situations such as diverted flights will not be required to undergo testing unless they leave the airport or stay in solitary confinement at their hotel.

Traveling with pets

Travel with pets in Ghana is allowed in accordance with the instructions of the Directorate of Veterinary Services of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture

Airline with landing rights in Ghana

No airline should bring passengers to Ghana without pre-validating their TT code (obtained from a TT lab) or TC released online after a true PCR test result is uploaded and analyzed using PanaBIOS software or Global Haven.

Airlines must issue TCs on behalf of illiterate passengers arriving at check-in only with their true PCR test results.

Airlines that do not follow these rules will be paid $ 3,500.

Pre-departure process – passengers intending to leave Ghana

All departing international passengers will be required to comply with the following instructions prior to departure:

Create an account on the AU approved site: https://trustedtravel.panabios.org. On the registration page, check for accredited laboratories entering Ghana as your country of origin.

Passengers are advised to visit only laboratories that have the Trusted Travel (TT) logo next to their name on the platform to perform their PCR test.

In the lab, enter the same email address and mobile number you entered when creating your PanaBIOS account.

Once your result is ready, it will automatically be displayed on the account with the TT number issued by the lab. Request an email from [email protected] or an SMS message.

The Trusted Travel Test (TT) code will be verified by airlines and Port Health Authorities to confirm that the test came from an accredited laboratory.

Departure process Passengers departing from Ghana

All Ghanaians 18 years of age and older traveling abroad must be fully vaccinated under the 0000HRS of 14 December 2021.

Definition of fully vaccinated – A person is said to be fully vaccinated when:

He / she has received the full dose (s) of vaccines approved and registered by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Ghana.

He / she has received the full dose (s) of vaccines on the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use List.

Passengers will be required to comply with COVID-19 test requirements for destination countries

Departing passengers will be subject to temperature control at the entrance of Terminal 3 departures

Only passengers and business persons at the terminal will be allowed to enter

Online registration or use of self-service kiosks is strongly encouraged to reduce physical contact at the airport

Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least 4 hours before the scheduled departure time.