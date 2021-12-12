Next-generation James Webb telescope to unravel the mysteries of galaxy formation

Three decades into creation, the world’s largest and most advanced space telescope will look deeper into the cosmos than its predecessors and shed light on, among other things, the mysteries of galaxy formation in the early Universe as well as the east of stars in our Milky Way. galaxy.

of James Webb Space Telescope, named after former NASA administrator James Webb, will be released on December 22 by Europe. Spatial port in French Guiana, aboard an Ariane 5 rocket. Looking back billions of years in time, it promises to fill key gaps in our understanding of the history of our Universe.

JWST will answer many questions from the edge of the universe. It will also allow us to study the atmospheres of planets in other solar systems in much greater detail than is otherwise possible, Mark McCaughrean of European Space Agency and a member of the JWST Science Working Group, told FRANCE 24.

Conceived more than thirty years ago and costing $ 9.7 billion, the telescope is an international collaboration between the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). Europe has provided 1.5 of the four scientific instruments in addition to the Ariane issuer 5.

One of the most striking features of the JWST is its main mirror, which is 6.5 meters in diameter and includes 18 hexagonal segments. Once in orbit, these 18 moving segments will need to be lined up with extremely high accuracy (in the order of nanometers) to form the main mirror.

Equipped with a giant solar shield and four instruments that include cameras and spectrographs, the JWST will orbit the Sun at a distance of 1.5 million km from Earth and make observations mainly at infrared wavelengths.

The earliest galaxies formed so far in time and so close to the Big Bang that by the time light comes to us, it is very faint and has shifted to red from the expansion of the Universe to infrared. So you need a telescope which is powerful and works in infrared, it also needs to be cool to avoid illumination in the infrared itself. JWST is all of these, says McCaughrean.

The image of exoplanets

Among other important objects that JWST will study are exoplanets, e.g. planets orbiting distant stars beyond our solar system. While previous missions have revealed the presence of hundreds of such planets, JWST will go a step further by directly imaging some of them as well as performing spectroscopes of the atmospheres around them.

One of the main instruments that will enable these measurements is called MIRI (for the Medium Infrared Instrument) which has been developed through a partnership between ESA, a consortium of European institutes, and NASA. MIRI consists of a camera, stellar coronography and two spectrometers. Coronographs, developed by LESIA laboratory inParis Observatory, drastically reduce the influx of bright objects compared to dim ones nearby. This will make it possible to observe exoplanets near bright stars, as well as the active centers of galaxies.

In addition to unraveling the mystery of how galaxies formed in the early Universe and the image of exoplanets, JWST will also look at our Milky Way galaxy by improving our understanding of how new stars are born and how planets are formed around those stars.

According to McCaughrean, the JWST will also be an important component of multi-wavelength astronomy, in which instruments operating at different wavelengths are trained in the same part of the sky for a comprehensive analysis of a phenomenon.

For example, Hubble Space Telescope has already made extensive observations in the optics and ultraviolet of distant galaxies that JWST will follow in infrared, says McCaughrean.

The impressive features of JWSTs are the result of several innovative technologies. The main mirror of the Hubble Space Telescope is 2.4 meters wide. The JWST mirror is three times larger, but the entire observatory weighs only half the Hubble. One of the main reasons why JWST is so much lighter is because its mirrors are made of beryllium rather than glass, he adds.

The other essential element of the observatory is its giant sun shield, which will only unfold after the observatory is launched into space. The technology associated with this five-layer sun shield, the size of a tennis court, had to be invented as it did not exist before.

Made from a lightweight specially coated material called Capton, the diamond-shaped sun shield will help cool the telescope to -223C. You will have about 300 kilowatts of sunlight coming from one side of the sun protection, while on the other side where the telescope will be placed, you will have several tens of millivatts, says McCaughrean.