Blinken warns US will respond to Russian aggression, take “restrained” steps in past





WASHINGTON Secretary of State Antony Blink said the US is ready to take bigger steps to respond to Russia’s aggression following President Joe Biden’s call last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “What the president made very clear to President Putin, what I was very clear to the foreign minister [Sergey V.] “Lavrov, my counterpart, is that we are watching and preparing to take the kind of steps we have not taken in the past that would have massive consequences for Russia,” Blinken told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday. .. In a two-hour video call Tuesday, Biden told Putin that the US would seek “strong economic measures” and increase military aid to allies in the region if Russia invades its neighbor. Biden also said the US would provide additional defense materials to Ukraine and build military capabilities in other countries bordering Russia. Biden reaffirmed US support for Ukraine in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, vowing the US and its European allies would receive a strong response if Russia launches a military offensive. Blinken appeared on “Meet the Press” in a video call from Liverpool, England, where he is currently attending the G-7 meeting with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the European Union and foreign ministers from France, Italy, Germany and Japan. and Canada. The foreign ministers are “equally determined in their determination to stand up to Russian aggression to ideally deter it, to prevent it, and we have also made it clear that there would be massive consequences if Russia commits new acts.” “aggression against Ukraine,” Blinken said. . After Putin moved more than 90,000 troops to the Ukrainian border, Biden administration officials have said they believe Russia could be involved in military action, but that it remains unclear whether a decision has been made. “There’s something even bigger at play here,” Blinken said. “And they are the basic rules of the international system. Rules that say that one country can not change the borders of another by force. One country can not dictate to another country its elections, its decisions and its policy. “with whom it will associate, one country cannot exercise a sphere of influence over others.”

