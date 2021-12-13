International
Can the vaccine tax help?
- People in richer countries are much more likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Some countries have pledged funds to help address global vaccine inequality, but others have not.
- A new document proposes a solution: a sliding scale tax to be built into the price of vaccines and collected from manufacturers.
As of December 9, 2021, more than 8.1 billion doses of vaccines are administered world. However, most of them have gone to people living in high-income countries of the world.
As of December 8, 2021, 64.94% from the population of those countries have received at least one dose of vaccine. In low-income countries, this figure is only 8.35%.
In addition to the logistical challenge of getting vaccines for those who need them, the cost of purchasing them in the first place is the most important obstacle to addressing vaccine inequality.
To vaccinate a sufficient number of people, experts estimate that the poorest countries will need to increase their health care spending by 56.6%, while the richest countries will only need to increase their spending by 0, 8%.
In one The LinkedIn Prayer encouraging corporate boards and investors to do more to persuade their companies to address vaccine inequality,
Every week, about 50,000 people die from COVID-19. Apparently, most were unvaccinated and did not have to die. Without rapid vaccination of the world, millions more will die.
Dr. Singer adds that doing better is not just about stopping COVID-19, but keeping everyone safe from the next variant and the upcoming pandemic.
It is also about addressing fundamental structural injustices that perpetuate inequality.
A new letter from Dr. Andreas Brgger Albertsen, Ph.D. of Aarhus University in Denmark proposes a tool for more equitable distribution of the cost of world vaccines among governments.
Dr. Albertsen suggests that a progressive vaccine tax may be included in the cost of vaccines based on the purchasing power of the purchasing states.
He notes in his paper that the tax would provide a more workable solution than often discussed vaccine equality strategies. One of the most common of these ideas is that richer countries may divert foreign aid funding to vaccinations.
Dr. Albertsen mentions two problems with this approach. First, using [existing] Foreign assistance in providing vaccines would effectively reduce the amount of assistance provided for non-vaccination purposes. Second, if only a few countries increase foreign aid, the financial burden of vaccine equality will be shared neither equally nor fairly.
The newspaper appears in BMJ Journal of Medical Ethics.
By mid-2022, the WHO hopes to have 70% of the vaccinated world. This is the percentage of coverage that experts initially estimated would be required to overcome SARS-CoV-2.
In January 2021, WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
I have to be open, he said. [T]the world is on the verge of a catastrophic moral failure and the price of this failure will be paid with lives and livelihoods in the world’s poorest countries.
To facilitate its purpose, WHO in partnership with GAVI, vaccine alliance, Coalition for Epidemic Preparation Innovations (CEPI), and UNICEF has created global access to COVID-19 vaccines, or COVAX, initiative.
It’s the vaccine arm
The vaccine tax is quite simple, explains Dr. Albertsen.
For every vaccine purchased, he says, a portion of the price paid for the vaccine is set aside to create a fairer distribution of the vaccine. Under the vaccine tax scheme, the selling firm is responsible for transferring the money thus collected to COVAX.
COVAX can determine that it will only buy vaccines from tax-compliant companies, said Dr. Albertsen Medical News Today. This would provide an incentive for vaccine manufacturers to introduce and adhere to the vaccine tax scheme and not necessarily make it more expensive for COVAX to receive vaccines.
Dr. Albertsen says the amount of tax as a percentage of a vaccine purchase price should be based on a country’s ability to pay for vaccinating its population.
It can also be considered fair to exempt low-income countries from taxes, says Dr. Albertsen.
In some countries, the word tax has a political connotation that may hinder the acceptance of proposals. MNT asked Dr. Albertsen if it would be just as accurate to use a less charged term, e.g. additional fee or fee.
He replied: You are absolutely right. The other terms you mentioned could have been used instead. What I hoped to achieve using the tax was to signal quickly that this would be something buyers had to pay (i.e., not optional) once the system was fully implemented.
Dr. Albertsen claims that vaccine companies may be encouraged to accept his plan because of guarantees of ongoing purchases from a tax-bound COVAX.
He also suggests that the sustainability of demand for vaccines will calm producers. He writes in his newspaper, companies hold a strong bargaining position to make buyers cover this cost.
Beyond that, Dr. tha Albertsen MNT that he feels the world is eager to solve the vaccine-inequality dilemma.
I believe that many people, including world leaders, may find that the current unequal distribution of vaccines is unethical.
He added that some countries, through their actions (ie, donations to COVAX), have shown willingness to mitigate this, while others have been less inclined in this regard.
Noting that the vaccine tax does not solve all the problems with the production of vaccines, says Dr. Albertsen, she can work alongside other proposals to solve other problems and seemingly be able to supplement them.
