Delta cybercop in Europe, looking for a ransomware attacker





A Delta police officer will define a new territory when he goes abroad this month to join European counterparts trying to crack down on a cybercrime case. Const. Dustin Classen, with the DPD cybercrime unit, will meet in Hauge, the Netherlands, with a team from Europol pursuing the same suspect. “Because cybercriminals are so internationally based, we do not know where they are,” Classen said. Read more: Tips to Protect Yourself From ransomware Attacks What the police know is this: earlier this year, a malevolent actor was able to exploit a vulnerability in Microsoft Exchange to gain access to the network of a medium-sized Delta business. They were then able to encrypt it, locking the owners in what is known as a ransomware attack. The story goes down the ad A request for payment was made to unlock the network, but the business restored its system from backups and went to the police.















Classen said investigators were able to collect “digital fingerprints” from the data in retaliation and share them with counterparts in Europol, the European Union police agency. Investigators in Europe were able to link those identifiers to attacks in several European countries. “Now we have another agency that has a completely different set of circumstances. “If we can connect with them and pool our resources, maybe we can put the pieces of the puzzle together and figure out who he is,” he said. Read more: Canadian spy agency targets foreign hackers to ‘impose a cost’ on cybercrime It’s a big step for Delta’s small cybercrime unit, which Classen said has doubled in size in recent years. The story goes down the ad Ransomware attacks have become a growing threat in recent years. TransLink, Vancouver Coastal Health and a third-party service provider for BC Cancer have been the target of such attacks in the last two years alone. Trends Canada temporarily removes third-country COVID-19 test for South African travelers

The consequences can be costly: the average reward required was nearly $ 450,000. Classen said the Delta attack was a powerful reminder of the value of keeping security updated. The Microsoft Exchange vulnerability that the attackers exploited was in fact the subject of a security patch that the software company had released, which Classen said may have been the way hackers found their target. The story goes down the ad Read more: Canadian health, energy sectors increasingly targeted by ransomware attacks “If you do not implement those patches or do not implement them correctly, what was happening is that bad actors or cybercriminals were scanning the network looking for vulnerable servers.” While ransomware attacks are a major problem for businesses, Classen said his unit has been even busier dealing with a wave of “cyber-activated” crimes targeting individuals.















The most popular scam currently, he said, are the false opportunities to “invest” in cryptocurrencies. Attackers create fraudulent investment sites, then pursue their goals on social media or dating sites, promising quick returns with low risk. “A lot of people really do not understand cryptocurrency,” he said. The story goes down the ad Read more: The ‘cybercrime epidemic’ is unfolding amid the pandemic: Security expert “And so when someone comes out of the t-shirt and says look, you can make a lot of money doing that and I can show you how friendly they are too … I can see how people would fall into that scheme. “ Delta Police hope Classen’s trip to meet veteran European cyber experts will be rewarded with new skills and capabilities for the unit in fighting the wave of cyber-attacks against both businesses and individuals at home. It’s a big deal for us in the Delta. “I do not think we have ever participated in such an international effort,” he said. “We are a very small municipal department, but we are making very good progress in our cybercrime unit.”

