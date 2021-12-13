A 20-year-old fully vaccinated international traveler becomes Chandigarh’s first Omicron case: The Tribune India





Tribuna News Service

Chandigarh, 12 December A fully vaccinated man, who tested positive in December when he went down to visit relatives in Chandigarh, has become the first case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant in the city. He has been tested as Covid negative today, while out of seven members of his family tested, five have tested positive today while a result is expected. The 20-year-old who lives in Italy and went down to visit some relatives in the city tested positive for Covid-19 on December 1st. Since then he is in quarantine. His swab samples were sent for genome sequencing to the NCDC, New Delhi. “He was currently living in Italy. He had come to see some of his relatives here recently. “His report on the entire genomic sequence was taken late at night on December 11 and was found positive for the Omicron variant,” Chandigarh Director of Health Services Dr Suman Singh told PTI by telephone. Read also: 3 other positive tests for Omicron variant in India; the figure reaches 36 The traveler had received the Pfizer vaccine in Italy and remains asymptomatic. “He is fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine he received in Italy. “He has been held in solitary confinement for the last 11 days,” the administration said in a statement. “His report on the entire genomic sequence was taken late at night on December 11 and was found to be positive for the Omicron variant,” the statement said. He underwent a second test on Sunday, the statement said. “If he is negative, he will be quarantined at home for seven days and if he is positive, the institutional quarantine will continue until his report is negative,” the administration had said earlier. Chandigarh’s health department also called on those who qualify for the vaccine to get vaccinated soon and urged the public to adhere to Covid protocols such as masks and social distancing. – With PTI

