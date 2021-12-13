The city’s help is needed at the PGI Newton Daily News convention





The steering committee organizing a massive pyrotechnic convention next year at Iowa Speedway in Newton is seeking financial help from the city. Tyler Clement, director of operations at Iowa Speedway and a member of the steering committee of the International Pyrotechnics Convention (PGI) 2022, told council members Dec. 6 that organizers estimated that about $ 47,000 would be needed from Newton City to pay security services during public nights. Volunteers are leading the task of securing sponsors and other stakeholders for the upcoming convention, but there are also costs for services such as ambulances on hand, traffic management, work and barricades. Clement said it would take about $ 40,035.26 to handle these services. Other costs that volunteers will have to cover will be the city landfill tonnage fees of about $ 2,500 and the sewer landfill fees of about $ 4,560. Clement sought the help of the city to carry out the event in Newton. This is not a profitable company, ie. Iowa Speedway coming to the table to try to make some money, Clement said, noting that the property has donated the racetrack without a prior fee for renting the facility. They do not pay any money for this event to happen on our properties. Normally, there is an advance rental fee. However, Clement said NASCAR Enterprises wants to help increase the city’s economic impact. To help direct funding for the convention and support activities, the organizers set up a nonprofit called Newton Community Events, Inc., which the Iowa Office of the Secretary of State says was set up in October. Newton Community Events, Inc. consists of local business owners and community leaders such as: Craig Armstrong, Michele Heisdorffer, Dakota Hills, Jessica Lowe Vokes, Brett Lundberg, Tanya Michener, Amanda Price, Dana Vangilder, Vicki Wade, Clinton Webster and Erin the Elder. According to the Secretary of State’s business search database, Newton Mayor Mike Hansen is listed as the registered agent. The PGI Convention will be held from July 30 to August. 7 in 2022. Clement reinforced the economic benefits that the conventions in Newton and Jasper counties would have, which he estimated were $ 3.5-4 million economic impact. Some host cities, he added, have seen over $ 5 million in economic impact. Clement said there will be more than 300 busy campgrounds across the Iowa Speedway during the convention, along with numerous other camps across the county and city. Organizers also expect around 1,700-2,000 members and their families to attend the event. Some members will also board hotel rooms throughout the city and surrounding areas; Clement expects them to sell all the hotel rooms. Mason City is another Iowa community that has hosted the convention several times. Newton has never hosted a PGI convention before, which has prompted organizers to reinforce public event nights with live music shows, food trucks and other family-friendly activities. Three public nights will be open for about six hours each day, which Clement claimed could draw 4,000-8,000 more people to the convention. In addition to musical entertainment and other celebrations, public night attendees will be treated to a fireworks display of approximately 90 minutes. Which emphasizes the need for security measures. Clement said, “During that time, public safety will be a need not only for law enforcement, but also for fire protection, medicine (support) and traffic management. Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext. 6560 or [email protected]

