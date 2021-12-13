Covid News: The CDC reports 43 deaths in the first window at Omicron in the US

Lining up to get a Covid-19 vaccine in London last week. Credit … Daniel Leal / Agence France-Presse Getty Images

The first real-world study of how vaccines work against the Omicron variant showed a marked decline in protection against symptomatic cases caused by the new and rapidly spreading form of the coronavirus.

For the study, published by British government scientists on Friday, also showed that doses of the third vaccine provided significant protection against Omicron.

Government scientists on Friday as well offered the most complete view so far how fast Omicron was spreading to the highly vaccinated population of England, warning that the variant could cross the Delta by mid-December and, without any precaution, cause an increase in Covid-19 cases.

These warnings were reinforced by a England’s computer modeling study was published on Saturday suggesting that even in populations with high levels of immunity, Omicron can significantly disrupt life and overload hospitals. The scientists warned that these predictions could change as they learned more about the severity of Omicron infections.

The vaccine study published Friday showed reduced levels of protection. Four months after people received a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the vaccines were approximately 35 percent effective in preventing symptomatic infections caused by Omicron, a significant drop in their performance against the Delta variant, the scientists found.

However, a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine raised the figure to approximately 75 percent.

Two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine appear to offer virtually no protection against the symptomatic infection caused by Omicron several months after vaccination. But for those recipients, an additional dose of Pfizer-BioNTech paid huge dividends, increasing the effectiveness against the variant to 71 percent.

However, the study authors said they expected the vaccines to remain a shield against hospitalization and deaths, if not infections, caused by Omicron. And the researchers warned that even in a country that follows the variant as closely as Britain, it was too early to know exactly how well the vaccines would work.

This study was published along with new findings on how easily Omicron is managing to spread. Someone infected with the Omicron variant, for example, is approximately three times more likely than a person infected with the Delta variant to pass the virus to other members of his or her family, the British Health and Safety Agency reported.

And a close contact of an Omicron case is approximately twice as likely as a close contact of someone infected with Delta to catch the virus.

Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, said the Omicrons’ ability to circumvent the body’s immune defenses constitutes much of its advantage over previous variants. But modeling work by his research team also suggested that Omicron was simply more contagious than Delta, by approximately 25 to 50 percent.

I think there is a significant amount of immunity, said Dr. Ferguson, referring to the ability of viruses to evade the body’s defenses. But it is also essentially more transmissible than Delta.

He and other scientists have warned that evidence is still coming and that better surveillance in places where the Omicron wave is more advanced could affect their findings.

The World Health Organization said this week that some evidence had emerged that Omicron was causing milder illness than Delta, but that it was too early to be sure. However, scientists have warned that if the variant continues to spread as fast as it does in England, where cases double every 2.5 days, health systems around the world could be flooded with patients.

Even if Omicron causes severe illness only at half the rate of the Delta variant, said Dr. Ferguson, his computer modeling suggested that 5,000 people could be admitted to hospitals every day in Britain at the height of its Omicron wave, a higher figure than any seen at any other point in the pandemic.

Scientists said the widespread vaccination in countries like Britain and the United States would keep as many people from death as occurred in previous waves. But experts also warned that patients with Covid and other diseases would suffer if hospitals were overcrowded.

It requires only a small drop in protection against serious diseases for those very large number of infections to translate into levels of hospitalization that we can not afford, said Dr. Ferguson.

It will take a few weeks to understand how the current rise in Omicron infections can translate into people in need of hospital care. “I’m concerned that by the time we know of the severity,” said Drs. Ferguson, it may be too late to act.

The potential for an increase in hospitalization was thrown into sharp relief by the modeling study published Saturday, created by a special group of experts at the School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London. For now, those scientists speculated that Omicron would cause disease as severe as Delta in unvaccinated humans, but also that raising immunity levels from previous vaccinations and infections would mitigate the Omicron wave, as has happened in Africa. of the South.

In the scenario that some outside experts said was most likely in which Omicron evaded people’s immune defenses to a large extent, but boosting doses also proved very effective, the scientists said England could be hit hard. By April, they predicted approximately 300,000 hospitalizations and 47,000 deaths.

This could place a greater daily burden on English hospitals at the height of the Omicron wave than had been seen at any time before during the pandemic.

Most importantly, the scientists said the reintroduction of some restrictions could save thousands of lives and save tens of thousands of hospital stays.

External experts pointed out that Omicron remained poorly understood, that people may be able to fight severe infections more effectively than models predicted, and that the arrival of new antiviral pills in the coming months could soften the blow of infections.

However, scientists urged governments to speed up vaccination campaigns, share doses with less vaccinated nations, and consider measures such as more self-testing, if not new restrictions.

The coronavirus is not over with us, said Michael Head, a senior global health researcher at the University of Southampton in England.

A tactic to turn off the lights and pretend we are not inside is a failed policy.