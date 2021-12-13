International
Windstorm: Ontario and Quebec report damage
A strong windstorm caused damage and power outages across Ontario and Quebec on Saturday.
The storm then headed towards Newfoundland and Labrador, where it was predicted to hit the province on Sunday afternoon.
Here’s a closer look at what happened.
ONTARIO
In a weather summary On Sunday, the Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said a strong, low-pressure system was tracked in northeastern Ontario on Saturday, bringing snow, freezing rain and wind.
The northeastern part of the province was hit by heavy snow and cold rain, forcing many roads closed.
Meanwhile, heavy rain hit southern Ontarion on Friday evening and through Saturday morning, followed by very strong winds that cut off power to more than 100,000 households.
Hydro One said strong winds caused significant damage to infrastructure across the province, including broken poles, fallen trees and dangerous road conditions.
Toronto Hydro did not report any major power outages in the city, but there were still some areas where electricity had been cut off since Sunday afternoon.
Toronto police also reported receiving several phone calls about fallen trees, wires and traffic lights.
Several areas including Hamilton Airport, Windsor Airport and Toronto Island Airport saw winds of 100 miles per hour or more.
Petre Point in central Ontario and Port Colborne in the southeast of the province saw the highest recorded wind gusts of 130 kilometers per hour.
Kapuskasing received the heaviest snowfall on Saturday, with a total rainfall of 18 inches.
Hamilton saw more rain with 25.4 millimeters hitting the city.
Across the province, residents distributed photos of fallen trees and power lines.
In Windsor, a photo of a business sign typing a car was posted on Twitter.
In London, a large oak tree fell on two houses and cars on Saturday afternoon.
QUEBEC
Meanwhile, the same winter weather system from Colorado brought frozen rain and strong winds to Quebec.
Roads have been partially or totally icy in some areas, one weather summary stated by the ECCC.
The agency said the storm left about 400,000 people without electricity.
By Sunday morning, almost 340,000 Hydro-Quebec customers were still without electricity.
In one Updating on Sunday, Hydro-Quebec said more than 600 lineers were mobilized to work to restore energy.
We are doing everything we can to restore service to as many clients as possible today, the agency said. But we already know that we will have to continue our efforts in the coming days.
Hydro-Quebec said there is a lot of work to be done to clean down trees and fallen branches from its power system and make the necessary repairs.
Some locations will require replacement of the pillars, the update said.
Some areas of the province were hit by icy rain, which started at 5am in some places and lasted until 11pm in some others, according to the ECCC.
Montreal and Longueuil and Cap-Chat saw winds of over 100 miles per hour.
Just after midnight, Surete du Quebec said a tractor trailer had overturned on Highway 13 in Laval as a result of strong winds.
“The truck, which was empty at the time of the incident, ended up on the parapet separating the southern and northern space (…) on Bisson Bridge,” said Sq Sgt spokesman Stephane Tremblay. The driver was trapped in the cab but was not injured. ”.
NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR
A number i wind and rain warnings were in place Sunday for the Newfoundland and Labrador areas as the storm moves eastward.
The ECCC said the strongest winds will occur near noon on the south coast of Newfoundland from Burgeo to the Burin Peninsula, before calming down shortly after moving west on Sunday afternoon.
The agency warned that there could be damage to buildings as a result of the wind.
With files from The Canadian Press
