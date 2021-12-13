Russia’s Vladimir Putin told Biden he “would really like” to meet





In a short video clip published in Russia 1, Putin told the US President: “We will definitely meet, I would love to.”

The top State Department official for Europe will travel to Russia and Ukraine this week to discuss Russia’s military build-up near the border with Ukraine, less than a week after Biden told Putin in a phone call that the US is ready to impose strong economic measures if Russia invades. Ukraine, announced on Saturday the State Department.

Biden and Putin had instructed their respective teams to follow up on their discussions on Ukraine when they spoke last week.

The leaders agreed that it would be necessary to speak again after the consultations. The date and format of this possible meeting have not been set yet, according to the Kremlin.

The White House has not ruled out the possibility of a personal meeting between the two presidents, but says nothing is currently planned. In an interview with Russia 1 on Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin told Biden during their phone call on Tuesday that Russian troops were stationed on Russian territory and did not threaten anyone. Peskov said the escalation of tensions was aimed at “further demonizing Russia and imagining Russia as a potential aggressor.” He said the call between Biden and Putin was “mutually respectful” and that Biden did not intimidate Putin during the call. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the White House’s commitment to thwarting Russian military action in Ukraine and stressed that the current system of international relations “is in jeopardy” if Russia continues to threaten Ukraine. In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Blinken condemned Russia’s increased military presence on its shared border with Ukraine and said Biden conveyed that message to Putin at their virtual meeting last week. He added that the diplomatic structure that “prevents the outbreak of war” could be broken if Russia continues its military escalation on the border with Ukraine. “A country can not dictate to another country, its elections, its decisions in its foreign policy, with whom it will connect, a country can not exercise a sphere of influence over others, that is what Russia claims to claim, and if we let it go unpunished, then the whole system that ensures stability, prevents the outbreak of war, is in jeopardy. That’s why it’s so important. said Blinken. Blinken said it was important that Biden and Putin continue to speak directly, but did not say the White House would be open for a second personal meeting between the two leaders and would not answer direct questions about the likelihood of one. When asked if the administration is considering a personal meeting, Blinken shunned it, saying: “Video conferencing is important because as much as I can do with my counterpart, as much as other colleagues in government can do with theirs when it comes in Russia, President Putin is the only person who really matters, and it is very important that President Biden speaks directly to him so that he understands from the leader of the United States, exactly what he risks if he pursues aggression with Ukraine. ” Asked what Biden would have to agree to a personal meeting, Blinken did not comment directly, but said the United States and partners in Europe in general “are looking to see de-escalation. We are looking to see the withdrawal of “We urge Russia to engage in good faith diplomacy and diplomatic dialogue with Europeans with Ukraine to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine and to return Ukraine to its borders. This is what we are looking to see.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/12/europe/russia-putin-biden-intl/index.html

