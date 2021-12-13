International
“Drive My Car” is the Asian Oscar favorite in the international category
Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car”, Japan’s entry into the Academy Awards international category, seems to be the chances for the Asian favorite to win the category.
The drama against the backdrop of the theater world follows the trajectory of the winner of four South Korean statues “Parasite” in what began its winning path in Cannes and is adorned with street awards for the Oscars. “Parasite” won the Golden Palm, which “Drive My Car” did not win, with the honor of “Titanium” of Julia Ducournau, which became the entry of France into the category. She also recently won the New York Film Critics Circle.
However, “Drive My Car” won three awards in Cannes and has the added advantage of distribution in the US, where it is currently in theaters. Yōjirō Takita’s 2008 win over “Departures” remains Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s only Japanese wire “Drive My Car”, Japan’s entry into the International Academy Awards category seems to be the favorite with Asian chances to win the category .
The drama against the backdrop of the theater world follows the trajectory of the winner of four South Korean statues “Parasite” in what began its winning path in Cannes and is adorned with street awards for the Oscars. “Parasite” won the Golden Palm, which “Drive My Car” did not win, with the honor of “Titanium” of Julia Ducournau, which became the entry of France into the category. However, “Drive My Car” won three awards in Cannes and as Neon’s “Titanium”, has distribution in the US, where it is currently in theatrical performance. Y 2008jirō Takita’s 2008 victory over “Departures” remains Japan’s only victory since the category became competitive in 1956.
As Korean Ryoo Seung-wan’s “Escape from Mogadishu”, in which North and South Korean embassy staff try to flee war-torn Somalia, does not have as much momentum as “Parasites”, the country is very tasty as evidenced by the tremendous success of “Squid Game” and the growing popularity of “Hellbound”.
Taiwanese recordings in the category are usually strong and this year does not differ with “The Falls” by Chung Mong-hong, who bowed in Venice and is also current, being a drama set in the middle of the COVID-19 quarantine.
If Academy voters are inspiring, they should look no further than the entry into Hong Kong of Jimmy Wan’s “Zero to Hero,” which tracks the journey of So Wa Wai, the first territory athlete to win a gold medal at the Games. Paralympics. .
China has its best chance in years with the spy thriller “Cliff Walkers”, which has a globally respected director in Zhang Yimou. Oscar voters know the director well as the only two times China has secured nominations are for “Ju Dou” and “Hero”. While “Cliff Walkers” is by no means as bigoted as some recent efforts by the Middle East, he is still very nationalistic.
From Southeast Asia, the chair is definitely the fairy tale about the empowerment of Kamila Andin’s daughter “Yuni”, who won an award in Toronto, while the Cambodian part “White Building”, Kavich Neang’s nostalgic look at a ruined iconic Phnom Penh structure , won a high award in Venice.
Chances for Singapore entry, Wayne Peng’s “Precious Is the Night”, a mysterious stylish thriller and entry into Malaysia, Muzzamer Rahman’s “Hail Driver”! located in the world of illegal cabins, depend entirely on price campaigns organized by film crews. From Thailand, Banjong Pisanthanak’s supernatural horror mockery of “The Medium” is a box office success, but it remains to be seen whether the genre will be embraced by Oscar voters.
In South Asia, there is no entry from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, where the movies are uncomfortable. However, Afghanistan is the setting for Granaz Moussavi’s Australian entry, “When the Pomegranates Scream,” following a 9-year-old boy who works on the streets of Kabul. Strong global interest in Afghanistan and its exiled artists, along with the touching theme may imply that the film is in a cry.
The power of South Asia regional power, India has been flattered to cheat with just three nominations since the start of the category and in a few years the choice of entry country has been astonishing. This year’s Indian entry, PS Vinothraj’s “Gauls”, is a sound choice. The Tamil-language film, which looks at the relationship between a boy and his abusive, alcoholic father, won the top prize in Rotterdam and has shown strong legs in the festival district.
Bangladesh also has a strong competitor in Abdullah Mohammad Saad’s “Rehana”, featuring a high-profile central performance by Azeri Haque Badhon as a teacher in a deeply patriarchal society which raises its voice against a sexual assault she has seen. The film debuted in Cannes and has been a pillar in the festival district.
After several years of submitting applications, Pakistan does not have a claimant this year nor does Nepal. Bhutan had submitted Pawo Choyning Dorji’s “Lunana: A Collar in the Classroom” last year, but he was disqualified and resigned this year. The theme of the film, that of a teacher in a distance post, who confronts the elements and equipment, is award-winning and won a lot at Palm Springs in 2020. Therefore it can also find favor from Academy voters, provided have sufficient visibility. n since the category became competitive in 1956.
