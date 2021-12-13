Israel will impose travel bans on Britain and Denmark, health officials say





A passenger arrives at a terminal at Ben Gurion International Airport before Israel suspends international flights Monday, January 25, midnight, until the end of January, in order to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease and strains. new coronavirus virus in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel, January 25, 2021. REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun / File Photo Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

JERUSALEM, Dec 12 (Reuters) – Israel announced on Sunday that it was adding Britain and Denmark to its “red” list of places Israelis are banned from visiting, citing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus variant Omicron. Travel restrictions for Britain and Denmark will take effect on Wednesday, Sharon Alroy-Preis, Israel’s director of public health, told a news conference. She had also announced that Belgium would be included in the ban, but the Ministry of Health later said it had re-evaluated infection rates there and decided to keep the country off the “red” list for the time being. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Israel has already banned the entry of foreigners in an effort to curb the rate of COVID-19 infection and has imposed three- to seven-day isolation orders on Israelis returning from abroad. At the press conference, Alroy-Preis mentioned the “significant spread of the Omicron variant” abroad in imposing new restrictions. About 50 countries, mostly in Africa, have been declared “red” by Israel since the discovery of the highly contagious variant. Health officials said there have been 55 confirmed cases of Omicron infection in Israel, which has been trying to speed up its vaccination program, also considering stricter enforcement of mask mandates. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Jeffrey Heller Editing by William Maclean and Frances Kerry Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

