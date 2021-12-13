International
Ahmad Matour of Monroeville pursuing a professional card in the International Federation of BodyBuilders
Ahmad Matour was surrounded by a group of delicious food on Thanksgiving Day.
But the Monroeville resident and one of the region’s best bodybuilders was disciplined and focused.
Matour left nothing to hinder his goals in the lightweight category at Saturday’s National Physics Committee National Championships in Orlando, Fla.
“I could not eat anything special,” said Matour, who turned 28 in September.
“My mother-in-law cooked for us and everyone brought their own dish. My wife Steph made lasagna, my mom made chicken, my brother-in-law made turkey. And I brought my chicken and rice. It was a little disappointing. But I knew what the goals were before me. At the time I was four weeks out of the show. I love food. Everyone loves food. “But sometimes you have to sacrifice something for something else.”
The grand prize that is Matour is a professional card of the International Federation of BodyBuilders. If he wins the lightweight category – 143 to 156 pounds – he will automatically receive the card.
Matour, 28, was accustomed to the Thanksgiving food sacrifice as he prepared for last year’s Amateur Olympia race a week before Christmas. The Covid Pandemic postponed the competition from September and moved from Las Vegas to Orlando.
Matour won the lightweight title at the Amateur Olympics after beating six others in the division. The victory closed 2020, which also included a victory at the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio, nine months ago at the start of the Covid pandemic.
He also pushed him to the NPC event and the opportunity to become a professional.
Matour, a native of the Kingdom of Jordan, normally begins to extend training for a 12 week outdoor event. For that, he started fast four weeks earlier.
“This competition is a national level event and it’s more challenging than any show I’ve done in the past,” Matour said.
As the event approaches, Matour is reducing the amount of carbohydrates and fats in his diet. He said his carb intake is being reduced to one meal a day, in order to look as lean as possible on stage.
“Usually, at the beginning of my preparation, I have high carbohydrates, high fats and proteins, but I try to balance it between maintaining mass and muscle mass and also leaning out,” Matour said.
Matour said his progress in racing success fuels his optimism for Saturday’s event.
“It is a preparation, both mentally and physically. “I am able to build on all the experiences I have had,” Matour said.
“With Pittsburgh in North America, the first time I came second and the second time I was ranked first. Then I transferred to Arnold and won first. “When I first came out to Olympia (Amateur), I knew I was ready to climb and compete for my professional card,” Matour said.
Saturday Prejudice starts at 8 a.m. and continues around 1 p.m. The final starts at 5 p.m.
“There have been so many people out there for me, supporting me,” Matour said.
“Words cannot describe how I feel. I would not have gotten this far if I did not have the team that is behind me. Each person has supported me in different ways, some mentally, some physically. They sponsored me, paid for clothing or helped pay for my shows. It’s an amazing feeling. I just can’t wait for the show and prove that all the hard work will be rewarded. ”
Ahmad will not be alone in Orlando as he has a group of about a dozen family members and friends who will be there to cheer him on.
“It all makes me want to work harder, train harder and become something better,” who trains and trains others at LA Fitness in Monroeville.
“We are all here for the same reason and that is to improve physically and be able to feel good about ourselves. “We must support each other in the pursuit of better health.”
For more information on NPC national championships, visit npcnewsonline.com.
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 724-226-4665, [email protected] or via Twitter .
Sources
2/ https://triblive.com/sports/monroevilles-ahmad-matour-chasing-pro-card-in-international-federation-of-bodybuilders/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
