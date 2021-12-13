Toronto remembers former mayor Mel Lastman – Toronto

International
Toronto remembers former mayor Mel Lastman
He is remembered by many as having a greater personality than life with a passion for building the Toronto community.
Toronto’s first mayor, Mel Lastman, has died at the age of 88.
His legacy is unforgettable for many, as they continue to make their honors and condolences.
“He was charismatic and always part of the community,” said Monica Biggs, who was using the ice rink at Mel Lastman Square on Sunday.
“Always visible and open,” she said.
Some people in North York’s popular square say his legacy will live forever in the region for what he did there.
“Definitely a passionate community builder,” says Jodi Mosko, who was born and raised in North York.
“He did a lot for the city of North York and the city of Toronto,” she says.
This is something for which the former mayor was praised by Toronto Mayor John Tory, as well.
Toronto recalls the life of former mayor Mel Lastman
“He was a kind man, with a good heart, with a personality bigger than life, who always wanted to do the right thing for people,” Tory said in a statement.
“Before reunification, he spent most of his life serving the people of North York and building North York. “That part of the city would not be as prosperous as it is now without Mel Lastman’s work for many decades.”
Most importantly, Lastman served as mayor of newly united Toronto from 1998 to 2003. That was when Toronto became a mega-city, merging North York, York, East York, Etobicoke. , Scarborough and Downtown.
This is something his former chief of staff, now provincial long-term care minister Rod Phillips, says he does not think anyone else could have done so well.
“I honestly do not know if anyone else could have done it,” Phillips said as he recalled his time with Lastman.
“The city exists as a cohesive community because Mel Lastman and the council did what they did. He was the leader of that group. “
Serving seven terms as mayor, together, Lastman also has a reputation for being unfiltered and non-avoiding conflict.
“What you saw was what you got. “He was not trying to hide who he was.”
“If there was something he felt was something he had to do for the city of Toronto or North York, he would let them have it.”
One decision everyone will remember was the 1999 call-up to the army to help dig up the city crippled by snowstorms. Colle says it was just Lastman who wanted to help, no matter how.
“He was in a real panic trying to help people,” Colle said. “He did not care if it had never been done before, but he said we should do it.”
Before entering politics, Lastman opened the first Bad Boy furniture store in Scarborough, Ont.
His wife, Marilyn, died in January 2020 after a brief battle with the disease.
Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford posted his condolences Saturday night after learning of Lastmans’s death.
He was a great mayor and he touched a lot of lives. Mel, you will really miss it. My thoughts are with the Lastman family in this difficult time, read Fords on Twitter.
Tory said he has demanded that all official flagpoles in the City of Toronto and other city buildings be lowered to half-mast in honor of Lastman.
The funeral for Lastman will take place tomorrow.
With folders by David Lao and Matthew Bingley
