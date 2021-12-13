Queen’s University cancels personal exams due to concerns about COVID-19





Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont. is canceling all personal exams this month as COVID-19 cases rise within the student community and health officials warn of the transmission of the disturbing Omicron variant in the city. In a statement late Sunday evening, Queen’s announced that it was “interrupting personal exams” in effect immediately, with exams passing into an “alternative form of submission”. The university said it made the decision in consultation with Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health. “All remaining personally scheduled exams for the remainder of the exam period through December 22 will be changed to an alternative submission format wherever possible. If an alternative submission is not possible, then the exams will to be rescheduled in the new year. ” said Queen’s University. “Students will be contacted by their faculty or school for further details.” Online exams will continue as planned. A student launched a petition last week calling on Queen’s University to shift online exams due to rising COVID-19 cases in Kingston. Queen’s University confirmed an explosion within the student community last week. On Friday, Queen’s reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 within the student community in one week. Starting Monday, both the Library and the Queen’s University Athletics and Recreation Center will implement reduced capacity limits. Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Health Unit does not report cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. Ontario Public Health reported 121 cases Sunday and 129 cases Saturday in the Kingston region. Last week, health officials announced a case of the Omicron variant in Kingston that is not travel-related. The health unit confirmed to CTV News Ottawa on Friday that there are 105 suspected cases of the disturbing COVID-19 Omicron variant in the region, with samples sent for genome sequence to be confirmed. “Because of the spread of the Omicron variant in the Kingston area, KFL & A Public Health strongly encourages all students to be tested for COVID-19 before leaving the KFL & A area for the winter holidays,” said Queen’s University. After students planning to leave Kingston for the winter holidays have taken a negative test for COVID-19 and are not high-risk contacts, Queen’s says you should “leave as soon as possible”. NEW VETSOLOGY INSTRUCTIONS FOR VACCINATED RESIDENTS IN KINGSTON On Friday, Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health announced extended case requests and contacts for all positive COVID-19 cases “to address Omicron variant confirmation and record high COVID-19 cases” in the region. The new requirements are: All confirmed case contacts with COVID-19 should be isolated for 10 days from the date of their last exposure to an individual with COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status or previous positive result.

Despite a negative PCR test result, close contacts are still required to be isolated for 10 days from the last exposure date.

Request PCR testing on or after day 7 as a cleansing test, regardless of symptoms. If you do not complete the 7-day test, you are required to be isolated for another 10 days, or until you receive a negative test result.

If close (high-risk) contact of a COVID-19 positive person is unvaccinated, their family members (regardless of immunization status) should also be isolated until close contact has a negative PCR test on the day 7th.

If new symptoms appear, seek additional PCR tests immediately.

