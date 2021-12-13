Australia’s borders: Greg Hunt confirms the country will be open to international students, skilled workers

Australia will continue its reopening plan despite concerns about the new Covid-19 Omicron type.

The nation is on track to welcome foreign students and skilled workers for the first time since March 2020 on Wednesday after a two-week break due to the new highly transmissible strain.

“Yes, we are on the right track for this. “This was reconfirmed over the weekend,” Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Monday.

Australia will start opening its international borders with students and migrants allowed from 15 December. In the photo: Bondi Beach in Sydney

MrHunt said Australian officials are not worried about Omicron because, although more infectious, it appears to be milder than the Delta type.

He said ‘clear evidence’ shows that two doses of vaccination protect against serious illness and death.

“The strong and clear evidence is that all vaccines continue to provide very clear coverage against serious illness, hospitalization and loss of life,” he said.

“As a variant, it can be more lenient and can turn out, as many international sources have shown, to be a smooth positive development for the world,” he added.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed the reopening and also said travel bubbles with South Korea and Japan would continue at the same time.

“On Wednesday this week we will move forward again,” he said.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg denied suggestions that the government was not careful enough about the strain identified in South Africa last month and said he was determined to move the economy back.

“We will continue to listen to and follow the health advice, which has served us well to date. But at the same time, we need to ensure that our economy continues to thrive, ‘he told ABC TV on Monday.

“We have seen 350,000 jobs return since the beginning of September. We have seen increasing business and customer trust. We have seen Australia maintain its AAA credit rating. “We have seen a very strong investment pipeline, both in the housing market and in the whole economy in general,” added the Treasury.

Treasury Josh Frydenberg has expanded a small business loan scheme. In the photo: A cafe in Melbourne

His comments came after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that his nation – which is heading for a cold winter – faced a ‘tidal wave’ of Omicron cases and urged the British to take reinforcements. .

Mr. Frydenberg also announced that the Federal Government will expand a loan guarantee scheme for small and medium-sized businesses.

The scheme would expire at the end of December, but will be postponed for an additional six months, providing an additional $ 7 billion in credit.

The scheme offers loans of up to $ 5 million to small businesses with a turnover of under $ 250 million. The loan can last for 10 years.

The government will guarantee loans on a 50-50 split with banks and they can be used to refinance existing loans.

‘(Credits) can be used to upgrade your product line if you are a manufacturer, or if you are a professional (to) go and get some new tools, or if you are a cafe, go and get a new kitchen,’ he said. Treasury for Nine Network on Monday.

Mr Hunt, meanwhile, has assured Australians that the country has more than enough doses to cover the need for Covid-19 booster injections, even though the timing of a third draw has been brought forward by a month.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization has confirmed that booster doses can be provided five months after the completion of the primary course, instead of the six months as previously recommended.

ATAGI has also approved the Moderna vaccine as a booster vaccine for Australians aged 18 and over.

Like the Pfizer booster vaccine, it can be used regardless of what a person has received for their main course of vaccination.

The Federal Government has not yet announced when the international border will reopen to tourists.