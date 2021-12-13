NBA-Antetokounmpo wins title, Jokic MVP as international players shining | WTAQ News Talk | 97.5 FM 1360 paradite





By Rory Carroll LOS ANGELES (Reuters) Greek freak Giannis Antetokounmpo ended the Milwaukee Bucks’s 50-year championship drought and Denver Nuggets Serbia’s Nikola Jokic received MVP awards after international players dominated the 2020-2021 NBA season. The dynamic Antetokounmpo, who was born in Athens to Nigerian immigrant parents, gave a 50-point masterpiece in Game Six of the Finals to capture the nL1N2OX06Z title that had escaped the Bucks for so long. The achievement was even more impressive because it looked like his season was over when the league’s double MVP extended his left knee in the conference finals. But he recovered from the injury and is now a legend in Sepolia, the dilapidated neighborhood of Athens where he grew up. A giant mural of Giannis dipping a basketball is painted on the field where he and his brothers played and practiced. Giannis and brother Thanasis, who also plays for the Bucks, brought the Larry OBrien trophy to Greece during the off-season and were greeted by a host of fans. JOKIC VERBON The Jokics’s emergence as one of the league’s best players led to a 200% increase in NBA visibility in his home country last season, as his agile passes and creative scoring made him stand out every night. . Jokic finished the 2020-21 season ranking in the top five in total points, rebounds and assists and led his team to the conference semifinals. A 41st overall second-round pick by Denver in the 2014 draft, Jokic became the lowest draft player to be named MVP with the exception of three-time MVP Moses Malone, who was not selected in the draft. Previous players with the lowest draft to win the award were also internationals Antetokounmpo and Canadian Steve Nash, both selected with the 15th overall selection in their respective drafts. A record three international players were named in the NBA First Team 2020-21: Antetokounmpo, Jokic and Dallas Mavericks goalkeeper Luka Doncic of Slovenia. GLOBAL GAME The NBA roster at the start of the 2021-2022 season contained a record 121 international players from 40 countries, marking the eighth consecutive season on the roster of at least 100 international players. For the eighth year in a row, Canada was the most represented country outside the United States, followed by Australia, France and Germany, with seven players each. Nigeria, Serbia, Spain and Turkey each have five players each. International players have had a profound impact on the NBA and the global growth of basketball for decades, but the level of international talent in the NBA today is at an all-time high, NBA Chief for International Development Troy Justice told Reuters. All-Stars like Antetokounmpo, Jokic and Doncic plus Cameroon’s Joel Embiid and France’s Rudy Gobert have changed the way the game is played, Justice said. They have captivated fans around the world and inspired the next generation of young people from their home countries and beyond to play basketball and pursue their dreams, he said. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wtaq.com/2021/12/12/nba-antetokounmpo-wins-title-jokic-mvp-as-international-players-shine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos