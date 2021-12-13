Australia signs a $ 717 million defense deal with South Korea’s Hanwha





Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and South Korean President Moon Jae pose for photos with representatives of the Hanwha Group and members of the Australian Defense Force during a signing ceremony at the House of Parliament in Canberra, Australia, December 13, 2021. Lucas Coch / Pool via REUTERS

CANBERRA, Dec 13 (Reuters) – Australia on Monday signed a $ 1 billion ($ 716.5 million) defense deal with South Korea, boosting Seoul’s efforts to boost its military exports. Under the terms of the deal, South Korean defense company Hanwha Corp (000880.KS) will build 30 self-propelled grenades and 15 armored ammunition supply vehicles for Australia. “It’s a very important chapter in the history of the defense industry for Australia, as we continue to build our sovereign capabilities and Korea (South) is an important partner on that journey,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register The deal positions Hanwha as a precursor to Australia’s planned $ 30 billion contract to build infantry fighting vehicles for its military. Shares in Hanwha rose 3% after the announcement. While the defense deal is the focus of South Korean President Moon Jae-‘s four-day trip to Australia, the two countries said they have also agreed to work closely to help secure supplies of Australian critical mineral exports to South Korea’s technology sector. Western allies in recent months have moved to reduce their dependence on China amid heightened concerns about Beijing’s control over the critical mineral sector. South Korea needs critical mineral supplies as it pledges to become a global battery maker by 2030 as part of its plan to be carbon neutral by 2050. Australia supplies about 40% of South Korea’s critical mineral imports, which are essential for many of the components needed to propel the world economies to zero net emissions by 2050. ($ 1 = A $ 1.3957) Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Colin Packham; Edited by Michael Perry Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

