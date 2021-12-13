Bark River-Harris gathers for the best Nordic visitors | News, Sports, Work

HARRIS – A snowy Friday night paved the way for a dramatic 51-43 comeback victory by the Bark River-Harris Broncos (2-1) girls basketball team against the North Dickinson Nordics in Harris.

Bark River held the lead only for a combined time of just over a quarter (4:03) game, booking the match with the first lead and most importantly, the final lead of the game.

“I did not know if the girls had it in them, to be honest,” said Broncos coach Matt Richer. “We came back with claws a few times and North Dickinson had the answer with some theft, light buckets and things like that. It seemed like we got tired in the fourth quarter. “They got a little clumsy with the ball and we got a little more aggressive.”

The Broncos took the lead 22 seconds after the match, while Aspen Fredrick nailed a triple. But just 11 seconds later, the Nordics responded as they continued an 11-point run by Ashton Hord and Vanessa Lindholm in a pair to give North Dickinson a 4-3 lead.

Although Bark River stayed within striking distance for most of the game, a large fourth quarter made the difference. In the last quarter, they beat the Nordics 21-6.

Two three-point shots from Cara Zawacki, with a three-pointer from the Nordic Chrislyn InGlese in the middle, helped turn the key in the Broncos rally by placing them in two North Dickinson two-point holdings.

They followed this up with two doubles from Lauren Zawada and Fredrick. McKenzie Hoffmeyer then sank two crucial free kicks to tie the game at 42, which allowed Fredrick to score with two points.

The Broncos led in the final 3:52 to take the victory.

The lack of errors from Bark River in the third quarter allowed them to get more chances in the last quarter, Richer said.

“I think we had two fouls in the fourth quarter, so we could have been aggressive. We strengthened it a bit, “ he said. “I told the girls ‘don’t worry about fouls, we’ll go for it.’

Richer added “Big blows” by Hoffmeyer, Fredrick and Zawacki were the difference makers for the team.

Zawacki (14), Zawada (13) and Fredrick (12) all scored double digits for the Broncos. Zawada also had eight rebounds in total to lead the team.

Nordic coach Kirk Mattson felt his team simply ran out of energy in the fourth quarter.

“I think we may run out of gas a bit,” commented Mattson. I thought we handled the press well (until the middle of the third quarter), but I think we got a little tired. “And I think our way of panicking started.”

Mattson, despite the end result, was pleased with the effort put in by the team.

“For the most part, I thought we played hard. he said. “Give it the Bark River, they hit some big hits, and that’s how it goes.”

InGlese led North Dickinson to 14 points. She, Kassandra Cary and Micah Lindholm each hit a pair of threes for the Nordics as well.

North Dickinson hosts Norway at Felch tomorrow, while the Broncos have some rest before returning to the field on Friday at Rapid River against the Rockets.