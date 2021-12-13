International students will return from December 15th





Here’s some welcome news for students seeking to update Australia’s international borders. The country is set to reopen its borders as scheduled on December 15 for qualified visa holders, including international students and skilled migrants, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said today. Hunt told reporters Monday that the reopening was on track to proceed when asked about the timeline. Yes, we are on track for what was reconfirmed over the weekend, he said. This reopening is planned will go forward in consultation with the Prime Minister, the discussion of the national cabinet and the advice from the chief of medicine. On November 29, the federal government announced they would do so delay the reopening of the Australian border from 1 December to 15 December following concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Dan Tehan said last week in connection with the update of Australia’s international borders that the reopening on the right track will take place on 15 December. Hunt, however, had before refrained from giving any warranty Australia will reopen its border to international students and visa holders in mid-December. Updating Australia’s International Borders: International Students From South Korea, Japan Will Return According to SBS News, the Australian international border update includes thatFrom 15 December, the borders are expected to reopen for able-bodied international student visa holders, as well as for humanitarian, work leave and temporary family visa holders. The easing of restrictions means that fully vaccinated visa holders will no longer be required to provide an exemption to travel to the country, he said. According to Sky News Australia, Australia reopening on Wednesday will also be applicable to international students, qualified visa holders and tourists from Japan and South Korea. Morrison confirmed the encouraging news during a news conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday. The borders will be reopened with both Korea and Japan and for qualified immigration and students as we complete the break we announced a few weeks ago, he said. This has been made possible because Korea and Australia have both shared a COVID-19 experience. Despite the closure of the Australian border, about 250 international students returned to Australia according to the New South Wales International Student Arrival Plan on 6 December. Students from the pilot program include those from over 15 countries, including Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, South Korea, China, and Canada. A second flight with students is scheduled to arrive in Sydney on December 24th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.studyinternational.com/news/australia-international-borders-update/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

