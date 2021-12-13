Samuel E. Gill | News, Sports, Work





Samuel E. “Soni” Gill, 73, Hollidaysburg, passed away Saturday morning at The Lutheran Home in Hollidaysburg after a brief illness.

He was born in Altoona, the son of the late Samuel E. and Ruth A. (Hite) Gill. On May 25, 1968, he married Gail Frye, who survived, in the Brothers Church in Hollidaysburg. Also surviving were three children: Brian (Erika) of Fort Collins, Colo., Stephanie Spence of Pittsburgh, and Anne Marie Gill-Re (Tim) of Mechanicsburg; a sister, G. Ruth Tierney of Hollidaysburg; and four grandchildren: Corey Spence, Gabrielle Spence, Victoria Re and Harrison Re. Sam was preceded in death by a brother, George Gill Sr .; and a sister, Mary Mueller. He was a 1966 graduate of Hollidaysburg High School and attended the Altoona Business School. He retired as sales manager for Stroehmann Bakery and later retired from Blair Senior Services as a van driver. He was a member of the Hollidaysburg Brothers Church, the Heidelberg Country Club, and the Cesare Batiste Brotherhood. He played in the Holiday Bowl on Thursday night. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was a fan of the Penn State and Steelers. He liked the spring training of Curve and Pirates baseball. Friends will be hosted from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Plank Funeral Home, Stitt, & Stevens, 421 Montgomery St., Hollidaysburg, and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. 2021, at the Brothers Church in Hollidaysburg, Pastor Linda Banaszak will serve. The family requests that masks be worn during the visit and at the funeral ceremony. Burial will be in Blair Memorial Park, Bellwood. The family requests that donations in Sam’s memory be made to the Hollidaysburg Brothers Church. Condolences can be made at stevensfamilyfuneralhomes.com

