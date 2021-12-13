Inflation is high, but a relief may come | News, Sports, Work

NEW YORK (AP) – Inflation is extremely high, but hopefully it is as bad as it gets.

Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Many economists expect inflation to stay close to this level for a few more months, but then ease until 2022 for a variety of reasons. And they do not see a repeat of the 1970s or early 1980s, when inflation went above 10% for terribly long periods.

Families could even see relief in some areas within weeks. Prices have fallen in global markets for crude oil and natural gas, which is being filtered into lower prices at the pump and for home heating. This should keep inflation somewhat under control, even if prices continue to rise elsewhere in the economy.

To be sure, economists say inflation is likely to stay higher than before the pandemic, even after easing by 2022. More often than not in the last 10 years, inflation was below 2%, and even decreased below zero during parts of 2015. The biggest risk then was extremely low inflation, which could also lead to a weak economy.

“This is not going to be an easy solution,” he said. said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP. “Just because inflation will eventually ease does not mean that prices will fall. They are set up. “We are just lowering the rate of change, not the level of prices.”

Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise, expects inflation to reach 7.1% in December and January, for example. After that, he expects the inflation rate to fall to 4% by summer and below 3% by the end of the year, but stay above 2% by 2023.

One reason for moderation, he said, is to improve supply chains. They were stuck when the global economy suddenly came back to life after its brief closure, and economists hope that increasing the availability of everything from computer chips to shipping containers will help ease inflation.

“It is not in anyone’s interest to have the supply chain as disruptive as it has been.” Price said.

Then there is the Federal Reserve. Wall Street expects the Fed to say this next week that it will accelerate its exit from a monthly bond-buying program aimed at supporting the economy. This would open the door for her to start raising short-term interest rates.

Both bond purchases and low rates aim to boost borrowing, which makes people and companies buy more things. This can help boost inflation, as demand exceeds supply.

The U.S. government will also provide less assistance to families in 2022, whether through child tax credit payments or increased unemployment benefits. This could also lead to fewer purchases by Americans, further reducing inflationary pressures.

Immediately, Americans should see fluctuations in inflation through energy costs.

A gallon of regular gasoline has fallen about 2.4% over the past month, to just under $ 3.35 a gallon on Friday, according to the AAA. This is progress, though drivers still pay much higher prices than last year, when a regular gallon was only $ 2.16.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts that gasoline will fall again to an average of $ 3.13 in December and $ 2.88 for the entire 2022 year, after averaging $ 3.39 last month, the highest since from 2014.

“It should provide relief for consumers when they go to refill their tanks. Now how much relief? It’s really hard to say.” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesman. “It’s really hard to measure what kind of world events are happening. And it really doesn’t take much to raise oil prices. “

Oil prices have fallen for a variety of reasons. On the one hand, the countries have made agreements to increase oil supplies. On the other hand, the omicron variant of the coronavirus lowered demand expectations for concerns that would cause traffic jams and cancellations. U.S. crude oil has fallen nearly 15% since early November.

Home heating costs are also likely to be lower than expected, although bills will still be higher than last year as natural gas prices fall with other fuels in global markets.

The average cost to heat a home this winter will be about $ 972, according to Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Association of Energy Assistance Directors. That’s less than the $ 1,056 his group had projected in October, but still higher than the $ 888 consumers paid to heat their homes last year.

“This is a consumer care situation,” tha Wolfe. “Do not raise hopes that prices will fall to last year’s levels.”

Perhaps the biggest letter where inflation is heading is what happens to workers’ wages.

Workers across the country are fighting for higher wages. Employees of Deere & Co. recently won a deal that will yield 10% increase immediately, for example.

Usually, companies will try to pass these increases on to their customers through higher prices. And with low unemployment and companies chasing workers – there were nearly 1.5 jobs at the end of October for every person with unemployment – the pressure could rise for faster wage increases.

On top of that is whether the first rise already in inflation will scare American households to accelerate purchases to move ahead of any further price increases. This can create its own feedback loop, raising prices.

“We have seen a real awareness on Main Street that prices have risen.” said Richardson of the ADP.

“It’s a concern because when you’re struggling with inflation on multiple fronts – it’s not just the supply chain, it’s not just the labor market shortage, but now you have the mixing consumer – it just increases the difficulty in bringing inflation under control. ”.