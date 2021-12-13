Joe Bidens on the rise of foreign policy trouble

As U.S. President Joe Biden approaches 11 months in the White House, two views have emerged on his administration’s foreign policy.

The first emphasizes his vision of drawing the world’s attention to the new challenges facing humanity, such as cyber security and environmental protection. The second is to end many of the old problems he inherited from his predecessors, such as the conflict in Syria, the dispute between Russia and Ukraine, and other regional disputes.

According to many statements made by members of Bidens’s foreign policy team, focusing on these two lines of diplomacy will help America formulate foreign policies that can help it cope with China’s growing power, which is undermining U.S. influence worldwide. . So far, Biden has not been able to fulfill the foreign policy tasks he set as a priority.

As Politico magazine stated last week: The team of new presidents has persistently tried to push forward with its agenda: Biden has made several trips to Europe to strengthen ties with allies and promise cooperation to fight climate change. On Monday, the White House announced a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Olympics as a protest against human rights abuses in China. And the president on Thursday kicks off a two-day Democracy Summit aimed at bringing free nations together, which has already angered Beijing.

There are many mistakes the Biden administration has made that have hampered its chances of success in foreign policy.

First, Biden presented his two foreign policy goals as conflicting. Instead, he should have made a connection between them. For example, if he is interested in raising global environmental awareness, he should do so together with China. The exclusion of the world’s most populous nation casts doubt on efforts to protect the environment, as China emits more carbon dioxide than any other country on the planet.

Biden does not seem to be able to solve many old and new problems in world politics. For example, he could not dispel allegations that he might have prevented the Taliban from returning to power in Afghanistan. And he has not persuaded Russian President Vladimir Putin to end cyber-attacks by Russian hackers.

Moreover, Biden gives the impression that he is incapable of dealing with Iran in terms of its nuclear program. He must complete the ongoing negotiations with Tehran in a satisfactory manner. Otherwise, nations around the world will perceive US foreign policy as too reluctant to face Iran’s nuclear ambitions, which could be detrimental to the national security of many Arab countries, especially those in the Persian Gulf. A good nuclear deal with Iran could boost the credibility of the Biden administration and help it overcome a sharp issue. This would allow him to devote more time and resources to targeting new US foreign policy goals.

For the environment, he needs to do more than gather some good suggestions. There is a need to motivate more countries to do more to tackle climate change. Currently, there are not enough nations dedicated to environmental protection.

There are many mistakes the Biden administration has made that have hampered its chances of success in foreign policy. Maria Maalouf

There must also be a sincere acknowledgment that there are many problems that are difficult to solve. The importance of this topic should encourage other nations not to withdraw from cooperating with the US to resolve such issues. This approach to foreign policy can avoid exacerbating these differences.

Of course, it is impossible for the US to solve the world’s problems alone. The Biden administration needs to understand that there are limits to what it can achieve with its foreign policy. Problems around the world tend to last more than a single U.S. presidential administration.

Importantly, Biden should not require each country to adhere to its own concept of democracy. Nations apply the principles of democracy in different ways according to their historical conditions and contemporary circumstances.

The Biden administration must work gradually and methodically to change the situations surrounding many of these old and new foreign policy dilemmas, either by stopping the damage Hezbollah is doing to Lebanon and Syria or by drafting regional and bilateral treaties. that may make it binding on nations to prevent them. cyber attacks against other states.

Finally, the Biden administration must ensure that there is an incentive for other countries to join America in its challenge to China. What can they gain from the clash between Washington and Beijing?

Biden already has a very difficult task in terms of US foreign policy. And if Democrats lose their majority in both houses of Congress in next November’s legislative election, Biden will probably not be able to pass any new legislation regarding America’s foreign policy challenges.

Maria Maalouf is a Lebanese journalist, broadcaster, publisher and writer. She has a master’s degree in Political Sociology from the University of Lyon. Twitter: @bilarakib

Disclaimer: The views expressed by the writers in this section are theirs and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News.