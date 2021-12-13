Shenzhen holds the Global Investment Conference on December 15th





SHENZHEN, China – (TELI BIZNES) – Shenzhen will host the 2021 Global Investment Promotion Conference to attract more investment from around the world. 2021 The Shenzhen Global Investment Promotion Conference is organized by the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government and is jointly organized by the Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Commerce, the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government Information Office and the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government Foreign Affairs Office. New Age-themed, New Journey – Invest in Shenzhen, Build a Winning Future, The Conference will be held on December 15 at Wuzhou Guest House, Shenzhen, showcasing global investors economic vitality, innovative drive, city charm and investment potential. The conference will also highlight the development direction of Shenzhen Shenzhen’s future strategic and emerging industries, as well as the distribution of key industries and the investment results of each district, while gathering global quality resources for it. further developed Shenzhen in the first choice for global investment. . Representatives at the VP level and above from China’s Fortune Global 500 or top 500 corporations, large SOEs, major private enterprises, listed companies and unicorn companies will be invited to attend the Conference. Invitations also go to relevant persons in charge of international organizations such as foreign embassies and consulates in China, large business associations, etc. And all these companies and institutions are actively registered for the Conference. Due to cross-border travel boundaries, some senior executives of multinational enterprises, international institutions, as well as representatives from major cities will congratulate Shenzhen and the Conference via video. The conference will be organized in the form of a series of events 1 + 12 + N. In other words, it will consist of 1 main event, 12 district investment promotion conferences and N parallel overseas sessions and industrial investment promotion activities, which form a complete system of a series of promotion campaigns of investment. In addition to the main session in Shenzhen, 12 parallel overseas sessions were organized in 12 cities on five continents, including Los Angeles, New York, Toronto and Sao Paulo in America, London, Paris and Brussels in Europe, Hong Kong and Tokyo in Asia. Sydney and Brisbane in Oceania, as well as Johannesburg in Africa, in which the brand promotion of the city of Invest in Shenzhen, builds a winning future in all parts of the world. Currently, all 12 parallel sessions abroad have been successfully completed. This is the third year that Shenzhen is hosting the Global Investment Promotion Conference since 2019. At the Conference, the International Headquarters Enterprise, Shenzhen Investment Advisor and Distinguished Registered Enterprise will be rewarded on the spot to share Shenzhen Promotion Moments of investment. A number of major projects will also be signed to demonstrate Shenzhen’s attractiveness and innovation, as well as the confidence of investors from around the world in Shenzhen’s future development. Shenzhen Municipal Trade Bureau sincerely invites you to attend the online conference, please click the link below for details: https://szgipc.szmg.com.cn/zh-CN/customPages/invitation

