Australia welcomes South Korean president confirms border reopening | Australian foreign policy

Australia’s international border will open for more travelers on Wednesday, after the prime minister confirmed that his government would end the pause caused by the appearance of the Omicron Covid variant.

Scott Morrison, welcoming South Korean President Moon Jae-in to Canberra on Monday, said Australia would be open to travelers from South Korea and Japan, as well as international students and more widely qualified workers.

While pandemic recovery was on the agenda for talks in the House of Commons, leaders also warned of closer defense ties as they witnessed the signing of a previously announced $ 1 billion military equipment contract with a South Korean firm.

Moon said he respected the sovereign decision of the Australian governments to reach the Aukus agreement with the US and the UK, an agreement that China has claimed poses a threat to regional stability, amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Canberra.

But the South Korean leader also expressed a desire to maintain a harmonious relationship with China, which he said was important in ensuring North Korea’s denuclearization. He ruled out joining Australia, the United States and other countries in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The Australian Government announced in late November that it was delaying plans to reopen Australia to internationally qualified workers and students, as well as to humanitarian workers, retirees and temporary family visa holders, from 1 December to 15 December.

The two-week break also applied to reopening for travelers from Japan and South Korea. This meant that the only trip was for fully vaccinated Australian nationals, permanent residents and close relatives, as well as fully vaccinated green lane travelers from New Zealand and Singapore.

Although Morrison signaled last week that it wanted to avoid any further delays in reopening, the government was not conclusive on the issue, causing students and other travelers to worry about a further disruption of their plans.

Moon Jae-in expressed the desire to maintain a harmonious relationship with China. Photo: Mike Bowers / The Guardian

During a joint news conference with Moon on Monday, Morrison said: “On Wednesday this week, we will move forward again. The borders will be reopened with both Korea and Japan and for qualified immigration and students as we complete the break we announced a few weeks ago.

The Prime Minister also welcomed the reopening of Queenslands on Monday, describing it as a drop in borders and an encouraging sign of Australian unity as we reach the end of this year.

I know that more than 123,000 Australians of Korean descent will look forward to seeing their friends, family and those who can reunite together and this has been made possible by Korea’s extraordinary achievements in managing Covid -it, said Morrison.

Moon said he appreciated the government’s decision to reopen to fully vaccinated people from South Korea, hoping it would lead to more active exchanges and economic recovery.

Moon, who will end his only term as president in May, is visiting Canberra and Sydney to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Australia and South Korea, and will also meet with opposition leader Anthony Albanese.

Moon Jae-in and Scott Morrison with officials from both countries at the signing of agreements between their nations on Monday. Photo: Mike Bowers / The Guardian

The Australian government trumpeted the award of a $ 1 billion arms contract to South Korean firm Hanwha Defense Australia, stemming from a commitment made for the first time in May 2019.

The deal includes 30 self-propelled artillery cannons, 15 armored supply vehicles and radar weapons to help locate enemy artillery. They will be built in Geelong and supplied to the Australian Army.

The then Minister of Defense, Linda Reynolds, announced in September last year that Hanwha Defense Australia was selected to build 30 self-propelled grenades in the Geelong region.

Reynoldss successor as Secretary of Defense Peter Dutton, who was present at Monday’s signing ceremony, said the project would mean a significant increase in the level of firepower and safety for Australian artillery capability.

The contract was one of four documents signed Monday, with the two countries also adding more details to a previous agreement to work together on low-emission and zero-emission technology.

Moon said Australia and South Korea had also agreed to strengthen co-operation in sustainable supply chains for critical minerals, saying it was important not only for both countries but also for the global economy.

Australia, the world’s richest country in mineral resources, and Korea, a major maker of batteries and electric vehicles, play an important role in the global supply chain, Moon said.

Asked about a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics, Moon said: “We have not received a request from any other country, including the United States, to participate in the diplomatic boycott. We are not considering the boycott measure.

Moon said South Korea and Australia had the same view on geopolitical developments, as both were US allies who had economic relations with China.

However, Korea has another factor to consider and that has to do with peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and also the denuclearization of the DPRK. [North Korea], said Moon.

We need China’s constructive efforts to enable the denuclearization of the DPRK.

The South Korean president declined to comment directly on Duttons’s recent direct comments about Australia’s possible involvement in a future war to defend Taiwan, but stressed the importance of dialogue to enable a peaceful management of issues between straits.

Morrison said he had assured Moon that Aukus and Quad an increasingly prominent grouping between Australia, the US, India and Japan were to ensure that Australia could be a stronger partner for many others.

The Australian Prime Minister strongly welcomed South Korea’s interest in joining the major regional trade agreement known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement, to which the United Kingdom, China and Taiwan also seek to join.

In a clear blow to China, which has taken a number of trade actions against Australia over the past 18 months, Morrison said the CPTPP poses a high barrier to countries realizing the importance of the rule of law in trade, dealing with partners in fairly and consistently.

He said South Korea had already reached those grades.