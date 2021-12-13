New Caledonia opposes independence in the final vote amid the boycott





The indigenous population of Kanaks, which greatly favors independence, had called for non-participation in the referendum because they are in a 12-month mourning period following a September increase in coronavirus infections.

Provisional results published by the French authorities showed that support for a “no” to independence was 96.5%, while turnout was 43.9%. Sunday’s vote, the third and final vote on the issue, follows two previous polls in 2018 and 2020 in which the “no” vote received 57% and 53% respectively.

“The Caledonians have chosen to remain French. They decided to do so freely,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised speech.

“We can not ignore that the electorate remained deeply divided over the years,” he added. “A period of transition is now beginning.”

New Caledonian Congress President Roch Wamytan, a pro-independence leader, said he regretted that the French government had rejected their call to postpone the third referendum to September 2022 out of respect for local mourning customs. “This referendum is not the third referendum for us. We consider that there are only two legitimate referendums. 2018 and 2020. This referendum is a referendum of the French state, not ours,” he told Franceinfo radio. Analysts fear a “no” vote will anger pro-independence supporters, creating instability. “Worst scenarios? A ‘no’ vote banning independence, but whose legitimacy is rejected by the Kanaks through a massive percentage of abstentions motivated by Paris’ refusal to postpone the vote,” said Franois Heisbourg, an analyst for the think tank. IISS. said on Twitter. One of the five island territories lying in the Indo-Pacific held by France, New Caledonia is central to Macron’s plan to increase its influence in the Pacific. Sunday’s vote is the third predicted by an agreement reached a decade after talks on the island’s future began in 1988, and which called for a series of independence referendums. Fighting broke out in the 1980s in nickel-rich territory, 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) east of Australia and 20,000 kilometers (12,000 miles) from France, between supporters of independence and those who wanted to stay French.

