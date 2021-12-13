Hungarian media, health experts demand more data on COVID-19

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) As coronavirus infections and deaths rise in Hungary, the country’s journalists and public health professionals are seeking more detailed data on the government outbreak, with some experts saying greater transparency could boost rates. delayed vaccination.

Information is often difficult to find in the country of over 9 million people, where infection rates have broken records and daily deaths per capita are among the highest in the world.

Although Hungary has provided vaccine doses from China and Russia, in addition to those offered by the European Union, almost a third of its adults have not yet received any vaccine. This hesitation is something that immunologist Andras Falus said could be partly attributed to official communications about the pandemic which is “extremely poor, inconsistent and completely incapable of maintaining trust”.

“A significant portion of the population no longer believes when they receive real data, or does not give up on not paying attention to the data because they think almost fundamentally that they are inconsistent and unreliable,” said Falus, emeritus professor at the University. Semmelweis in Budapest.

On Friday, the government’s official coronavirus website reported 166 daily deaths, 6,884 new infections and 6,939 patients with the virus being treated in hospitals, 573 of whom were in ventilators.

While governments in many countries like the US and others in the EU publish detailed charts online showing pandemic trends through interactive maps, graphs and other data, the Hungarian website contains neither geographic data sharing nor visualizations showing increase or decrease of indicators.

Illes Szurovecz of the Hungarian news website 444.hu says the information released by the conservative government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban does not provide a clear picture of how the blast is unfolding and that it is obscure and difficult to follow.

There is a lot we do not know, said Szurovecz. If there were more detailed data, people would be better able to judge how severe the pandemic is and how dangerous the virus is. . Doctors from different parts of the country would be better able to compare their results and care could be improved.

Instead of more comprehensive data from official channels, Szurovecz and his colleagues follow the few numbers published by the government and create detailed visualizations of pandemic trend data. Without this, he said, it would be virtually impossible to go back to Hungary today and see how the pandemic went.

In the absence of official information on how hospitals are doing, many journalists have tried to report from within the COVID-19 wards to get a clearer picture.

But the Hungarian government has barred journalists from entering medical facilities to report on the pandemic and barred medical staff from giving interviews, something journalists say has made it impossible to report on deteriorating conditions, creating a false picture of severity. of the situation.

Experts and journalists have called for regional and municipal breakdowns of infections, deaths and vaccination rates, along with information from individual hospitals on how many patients are in the ICU and how many have been vaccinated and with which vaccines.

This type of information can be used to formulate localized responses to outbreaks and to determine where vaccination campaigns should focus, said Falus, the immunologist.

If there had been more data… the answers would have been much more effective, he said. “We could have known which cities and which counties had particularly virulent infections.”

The Hungarian government defended its data practices, saying in an email that it was setting an example by communicating epidemiological data on a daily basis.

This is one of the reasons for the population’s cooperation, successful disease control and the fact that we are the first in the EU in terms of booster vaccination, wrote a government spokesman, adding that criticism of its response to the pandemic was motivated politically.

Last month, however, the Hungarian National Authority for Data Protection and Freedom of Information asked the government to publish infection data at the municipal level for mayors, writing that local leaders and the public should know the figures. in order to make informed decisions on how to protect themselves from the pandemic.

Similar problems were reported earlier during the pandemic in the Czech Republic, where mayors said they had no details about the number of infected people in their communities undermining mitigation efforts such as the distribution of personal protective equipment.

These issues were finally corrected at the end of last year.

Confidence in official statistics has also been a problem in Russia, where some experts have criticized official data on COVID-19 infections and deaths provided by the state coronavirus task force, arguing that the numbers reported are likely to be under count.

Data analysts have noted discrepancies in Russian virus statistics that they say suggest manipulation. While the working group reported over 9.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 287,180 deaths as of Friday, the highest death toll in Europe to date, a report released last week by state statistics agency Rosstat puts the number at total of virus-related deaths between April 2020. and October 2021 to over 537,000 almost double the official number.

In Hungary, journalists and experts have often taken matters into their own hands in an attempt to provide more detailed information, despite government efforts to conceal data.

After the government denied a request for freedom of information earlier this year, news site 444.hu filed a lawsuit to obtain detailed figures on day hospitalizations, deaths and the number of those treated in hospital ICUs during the escalation. previous.

A court in November ruled that the records had been held illegally, ordering their release.

Scott Griffen, deputy director of the Austria-based International Press Institute, said his group continues to condemn the Hungarian government’s efforts to block media access to pandemic information.

Maintaining such data was “fully in line with Orbans’s policy of controlling the message, limiting public debate and hindering the ability of independent media to do their job,” Griffen said.

The Hungarian government has argued that virus testing is an ineffective means of controlling the pandemic and that only mass vaccination can save lives. He also claims that the high official death rate in the country is a result of the broader criteria for attributing COVID-19 deaths.

During comments in the Hungarian parliament this week, an opposition lawmaker asked Orban why the death rate from COVID-19 in Hungary was much higher than some of its neighbors.

Anyone who says that more people die in Hungary than anywhere else also says that our doctors are doing a worse job, Orban said, and I will defend them against your accusations.

Associated Press writers Dasha Litvinova in Moscow and Karel Janicek in Prague, Czech Republic, contributed.

