Prime Minister Boris Johnson says at least one patient has died of omicron

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Stow Health Vaccination Center in Westminster on 13 December 2021 in London, England. Jeremy Selwyn | Getty Images News Getty Images

LONDON UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that at least one patient infected with the new omicron variant of Covid-19 has died on the spot. “Sadly yes, omicron is producing hospitalizations and unfortunately at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with omicron,” Johnson told reporters during a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington, London. according to Sky News. “So I think the idea that this is a somewhat softer version of the virus, I think this is something we have to put on the one hand and just know the pace at which it is accelerating through the population. So the best thing. all we can do is get our amps. ” he said. Earlier Monday, the UK’s Secretary of Health, Sajid Javid told the BBC that 10 people were currently in the hospital after being infected with the omicron variant. Javid said omicron was spreading at a “phenomenal pace” and cases were doubling every few days. It comes after a study announced by Oxford University on Monday found that two doses of either the Oxford-AstraZenecaorPfizer-BioNTechCovid-19 vaccine were significantly less effective at removing omicron compared to previous coronavirus variants.

However, scientists were optimistic that booster injections would improve immunity to the new, highly transmissible variant. In a televised statement Sunday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that Britain was facing a “tidal wave” of omicron infections and announced that the country would speed up its boost program to offer all adults a dose of third of a vaccine by the end of the year. vit. The government had previously intended to expand its boost scheme to all persons over the age of 18 by the end of January. Johnson’s statement came after top medical officials in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland raised the coronavirus threat level in the UK to four, the second highest level in light of the omicron spread. The UK registered 48,854 new cases with Covid on Sunday, and the cases are growing steadily after a brief drop in November. For every 100,000 people in the country, 501 are currently infected, according to official data. Some restrictions, including masked mandates in stores and instructions to work from home where possible, have been reintroduced in England throughout December.