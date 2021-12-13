Brian Jean claims victory in race to represent UCP in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche election

Brian Jean, the former leader of Alberta’s Wildrose Party, says he has won the nomination to represent the United Conservative Party in the upcoming Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche election.

The party did not publicly disclose the results of the vote, but in a Facebook post Sunday night, Jean thanked Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche members for the “very good result.” A Jean spokesman also told CBC News that he won. Joshua Gogo to win the nomination.

Jean, who announced last month his plan to return to provincial politics, has called on Prime Minister Jason Kenney to step down as UCP leader.

“Albertans are looking for hope and change and UCP members at Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche voted for the renovation this weekend,” Jean said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Vitor Marciano, a spokesman for Jean, told CBC News that the party called the two candidates to give them the results Sunday night, with Jean receiving 68 percent of the vote, or approximately 529 votes against 250 for Gogo.

Jean announced last month his plan to return to provincial politics by seeking the UCP appointment to fill the vacancy left by former MLA Laila Goodridge, who was elected to parliament in September.

At the time, Kenney said he welcomed Jean seeking the nomination and would support him “100 percent” if party members chose him as the UCP candidate.

The personal vote took place at Fort McMurray on Saturday and closed at 5pm on Sunday in Lac La Biche.

Kenney will face a leadership review on April 9 in Red Deer, the party has confirmed, when a vote will be held on whether Kenney should remain at the helm of the party.

Duane Bratt, a professor of political science at Mount Royal University, said the nomination results bring an end to what had been a good month for Kenney.

In November, the party held its annual general meeting, where Kenney escaped unharmed, telling reporters he felt more confident in his leadership than he has for a “very long time.” And last week, Draft Law 81, the Electoral Statute Amendment Act, was passed, ending the $ 2 million limit on campaign spending.

“He had an AGM without drama, he passed bill 81 … he got positive fiscal news with a deficit that seems to be falling due to high oil prices,” Bratt said.

“But I think the nice clash he had ended today because you have a high profile opponent who wins an explicit nomination against Jason Kenney.”

Jean said on Facebook that he would now travel to the province “trying to reach the UCP enthusiasm in every part of the province at the same level as Fort McMurray”.

Jean apologized early in the race after a post on his social media page highlighting his political opponent’s ethnicity to represent the UCP in the Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche constituency.

Although an election date has not been set, the New Democratic Party in Alberta has already selected teacher Ariana Mancini to carry the party flag.

“Mr Jean has made it clear, even tonight, that he is running because of his rivalry with Jason Kenney,” Mancini said in a press release Sunday night, congratulating Jean on the nomination.

“I’m running for the people of Fort McMurray and Lac La Biche. The UCP MLAs have not delivered for our region. I’m focused on job creation, improving public health care, protecting public education, protecting our community from floods and fires and providing we have reliable EMS. “

Paul Hinman, leader of the Wildrose Independent Party, used his Twitter account on Saturday to announce that he will also be a candidate in the upcoming Fort McMurray-Lac Lac Biche election.