International
Brian Jean claims victory in race to represent UCP in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche election
Brian Jean, the former leader of Alberta’s Wildrose Party, says he has won the nomination to represent the United Conservative Party in the upcoming Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche election.
The party did not publicly disclose the results of the vote, but in a Facebook post Sunday night, Jean thanked Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche members for the “very good result.” A Jean spokesman also told CBC News that he won. Joshua Gogo to win the nomination.
Jean, who announced last month his plan to return to provincial politics, has called on Prime Minister Jason Kenney to step down as UCP leader.
“Albertans are looking for hope and change and UCP members at Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche voted for the renovation this weekend,” Jean said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
Vitor Marciano, a spokesman for Jean, told CBC News that the party called the two candidates to give them the results Sunday night, with Jean receiving 68 percent of the vote, or approximately 529 votes against 250 for Gogo.
Jean announced last month his plan to return to provincial politics by seeking the UCP appointment to fill the vacancy left by former MLA Laila Goodridge, who was elected to parliament in September.
At the time, Kenney said he welcomed Jean seeking the nomination and would support him “100 percent” if party members chose him as the UCP candidate.
The personal vote took place at Fort McMurray on Saturday and closed at 5pm on Sunday in Lac La Biche.
Kenney will face a leadership review on April 9 in Red Deer, the party has confirmed, when a vote will be held on whether Kenney should remain at the helm of the party.
Duane Bratt, a professor of political science at Mount Royal University, said the nomination results bring an end to what had been a good month for Kenney.
In November, the party held its annual general meeting, where Kenney escaped unharmed, telling reporters he felt more confident in his leadership than he has for a “very long time.” And last week, Draft Law 81, the Electoral Statute Amendment Act, was passed, ending the $ 2 million limit on campaign spending.
“He had an AGM without drama, he passed bill 81 … he got positive fiscal news with a deficit that seems to be falling due to high oil prices,” Bratt said.
“But I think the nice clash he had ended today because you have a high profile opponent who wins an explicit nomination against Jason Kenney.”
Jean said on Facebook that he would now travel to the province “trying to reach the UCP enthusiasm in every part of the province at the same level as Fort McMurray”.
Jean apologized early in the race after a post on his social media page highlighting his political opponent’s ethnicity to represent the UCP in the Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche constituency.
Although an election date has not been set, the New Democratic Party in Alberta has already selected teacher Ariana Mancini to carry the party flag.
“Mr Jean has made it clear, even tonight, that he is running because of his rivalry with Jason Kenney,” Mancini said in a press release Sunday night, congratulating Jean on the nomination.
“I’m running for the people of Fort McMurray and Lac La Biche. The UCP MLAs have not delivered for our region. I’m focused on job creation, improving public health care, protecting public education, protecting our community from floods and fires and providing we have reliable EMS. “
Paul Hinman, leader of the Wildrose Independent Party, used his Twitter account on Saturday to announce that he will also be a candidate in the upcoming Fort McMurray-Lac Lac Biche election.
We were fast approaching the most important domestic election in Alberta history, and I will run for the Wildrose nomination here at Fort McMurray – Lac La Biche.
Fort McMurray could send a strong message to Edmonton and Ottawa that Alberta will fight hard for its future. pic.twitter.com/0OKUbEcgdK
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/brian-jean-wins-race-ucp-fort-mcmurray-lac-la-biche-1.6283429
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]upport.exbulletin.com