DFW International runs major nations airports in delays during the pandemic
Flights landing at DFW International Airport have been less likely to land on time than at any other major airport in the country since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the US-based consumer advocacy group Pirg.
Overall, nations airports have seen fewer late arrivals since COVID-19 rocked the air travel industry and forced a reduction in the number of flights, but DFW has lagged far behind its main competitors in countries such as Atlanta. Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. said the study by US Pirg. DFW has been one of the worst airports in the country for years, but its low-performance counterparts mostly saw major improvements during the pandemic.
Only 81.9% of flights between June 2020 and August 2021 landed on time in DFW, compared to 78.6% of flights between early 2016 and the start of the pandemic. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airports on-time arrival rates increased by 7 percentage points to 89.2%. Chicago OHs improved from 77.2% to 87.3%, and Los Angeles International went from 78.9% to 89.3%.
When it comes to before the pandemic, you saw many of the same airports and many of the same airlines struggling, said Jacob Van Cleef, a researcher with the US Pirg.
Dallas Love Field, which is not considered a major airport, saw an increase in the delay rate to 22.99% for the first eight months of 2021, the highest in years for Southwest Airlines Central Airport. But Love Field is limited to one runway due to the construction of the main runway that began in April.
Southwest Airlines is introducing a new type of fare. Here’s what we know so far
Complaints to federal regulators are still well above pandemic levels, too, largely related to reimbursement problems. Van Cleef said many of the refund complaints are persistent problems from mass cancellations and refund requests at the onset of the pandemic, along with vouchers and airline loans given to customers, often with complicated rules to be repaid. , or deadlines.
The report comes as lawmakers are ready to call on top airline CEOs for $ 54 billion in government aid that went to industry during three rounds of pandemic relief. This session, scheduled for next week, is scheduled to include CEOs of American Airlines based in Fort Worth, United based in Chicago and Southwest.
American Airlines and its regional partners are responsible for about 80% of DFW flights in and out, making it one of the busiest airports in the world and the second busiest in the US since the start of the pandemic, after Atlanta.
Storms, winds, and other weather events, such as the February winter storm, carry some of the blame for DFW problems.
About 35% of all DFW delays are caused by weather related problems, according to data from the FAA and the U.S. Department of Transportation. At other major airports, weather issues are responsible for only about 28.8% of delays.
Across the city in Dallas Love Field, which would logically have similar climate problems, the FAA blames the weather for only 24.2% of the delays.
Nationwide, American Airlines has performed roughly in line with its counterparts at Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, offering about 85% of its flights on time, according to the US Pirgs study.
And while 2020 saw the best time arrival rates in years, delays have worsened in the late parts of 2021 as passenger traffic returned suddenly quickly. For the 12-day Thanksgiving period, DFW welcomed 2.4 million passengers, about 98.5% of what it had in 2019. However, American brought in additional staff and paid holiday bonuses to make sure there were enough workers, leading on a quiet weekend for travelers.
However, things did not go so well in October over the Halloween weekend, when American Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights nationwide after a two-day windstorm that forced backups at DFW International Airport.
With seven runways and arrival capacity rates that are some of the highest in the US, we will continue to work with our airline partners and the FAA to improve the sustainability of timely operations at DFW, DFW Airport said in a statement. .
$ 54 billion. 28 thousand fewer jobs. Lawmakers want the airline CEO to explain what happened to the stimulus
