EU foreign ministers consider sanctions on Russia News | DW





The European Union is discussing a possible new round of economic sanctions against Russia, but the bloc’s chief diplomat said no decision would be made on Monday as national foreign ministers met in Brussels. EU envoys have reiterated that tough measures will be taken if the Russian military launches a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Tensions have risen in recent weeks over Russia’s growing military presence near the border with Ukraine. What is being considered? The European Union, which imposed economic sanctions on Russia in July 2014 over the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea, targeting its energy, banking and defense sectors, is considering its options. EU diplomats have suggested a gradual increase in measures that could include travel bans and asset freezes for members of Russia’s political elite. The bloc is expected to adopt a list of names and companies that will be added immediately to existing sanctions regimes. Sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Russia and Germany are also on the table, as well as further targeting of Russian state-owned defense and energy companies. Other natural gas contracts may also be considered. However, stronger measures are more likely to be used if Russia actually invades Ukraine. “We are in a preventive state,” Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of EU foreign ministers. “In each case, the people have, for the first time, been offered a chance to vote. to take coordinated action. Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said the Wagner Group, a Russian paramilitary organization thought to operate in Syria, Libya and Ukraine, was a potential target for sanctions. Germany’s Baerbock: Unity must not mean weakness Germany’s new foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, arriving at her first summit with EU counterparts, said the bloc needed a unified response. However, she said, the need for coherence should not imply a vague response. “A strong Europe must not allow itself to be weakened by unanimity on foreign policy issues,” Baerbock said. A common European foreign policy, she said, could not be “the sum of the lowest common denominator”. Baerbock said on Sunday that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would not be allowed to operate if the situation in Ukraine deteriorated significantly. “In the event of further escalation, this gas pipeline can not be put into service,” Baerbock told German television station ZDF, explaining previous threats made by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock talks with French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian The comments came after Baerbock attended a G7 meeting in the English city of Liverpool over tensions with Russia. Baerbock said the pipeline could not be approved under any circumstances at the moment because it does not comply with EU energy legislation or meet safety concerns. rc / msh (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/eu-foreign-ministers-mull-russia-sanctions/a-60100975 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos