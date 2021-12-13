International
Blinken competes with the top Russian official in Indonesia
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) After sending a harsh new warning to Russia over Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Indonesia on Monday to find a senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin already in Jakarta for security talks.
Just a day after joining his Group of Seven Foreign Ministers colleagues in issuing the open demand for Russia to withdraw from a military escalation near the Ukrainian border, Blinken began a 48-hour visit to Indonesia with his plane. parked in the shadow of that of Putin’s National Security Adviser, Nikolai Patrushev. Patrushev is considered the third highest-ranking official in the Russian government.
Shortly before Blinken’s landing, the Russian embassy in Jakarta announced Patrushev’s visit, saying he would be in the Indonesian capital for the same two days as the top US diplomat. The timing means Patrushev’s meetings will coincide with a major speech Blinken plans to deliver on Tuesday on the Biden administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy.
There was no indication that the two men could meet in Jakarta. Nor was there any indication that one would accept the other’s presence in Indonesia, which is the headquarters of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and a key regional security player.
Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry downplayed duel visits. It just so happened that the time of their arrival in Indonesia coincided, said ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah.
Blinken met Monday afternoon with Indonesian President Joko Widodo ahead of a full range of events Tuesday, including the speech. The Russian embassy said Patrushev’s key interlocutor in Indonesia would be Minister of Law and Security Affairs Mohammad Mahfud.
Blinken traveled to Jakarta from a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting in Liverpool, England, in which he and his counterparts told Russia on Sunday to de-escalate its military build-up near the Ukrainian border.
The G-7 called on Russia to de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channels and respect its international commitments on transparency of military activities, and praised Ukraine’s restraint.
The ministers warned in a joint statement that any use of force to change borders is strictly prohibited under international law. “Russia must have no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and heavy costs in return.”
The statement came after President Joe Biden spoke to Putin in a video conference call last week and said he had made it clear that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would have devastating consequences for the Russian economy.
Moscow denies having any plans to attack Ukraine and accuses Kiev of its allegedly aggressive plans.
Ahead of Blinken’s current trip, which in eight days will be his longest overseas trip since taking office, State Department officials had said they expected his focus to shift from the challenges posed by Russia to those presented by China as he moved from the G7 summit in Liverpool. across the globe to Southeast Asia.
It was not immediately clear whether Patrushev’s presence in Indonesia would change that. In Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, Blinken is aiming to highlight the importance of guaranteeing freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, which many of China’s neighbors have accused Beijing of violating.
In his meeting with Widodo, Blinken voiced support for Indonesia’s leadership in the Indo-Pacific as the world’s third largest democracy and a strong supporter of the rule-based international order, the State Department said.
Blinken also plans to express deep U.S. concerns about developments in Myanmar, where a military junta took power shortly after the Biden administration took office. Last week, a court in Myanmar convicted pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a de facto coup in February, on two counts. The proceedings were widely criticized as a further attempt by the country’s military rulers to reverse the democratic gains of recent years.
While Blinken visits Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, Patrushev will be in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. One of Blinken’s top aides, State Department adviser Derek Chollet, was in Cambodia last week following the imposition of a US arms embargo on the country, citing deepening Chinese military influence, corruption and human rights abuses. human.
___
Associated Press writer Edna Tarigan contributed.
