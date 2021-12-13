5 Things to Know About New York Stewart International Airport





New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) in Mid-Hudson Valleys Orange County is returning after several challenging years as many airlines stopped flying in pandemics.

Stewart Airport had a 90 percent drop in total passengers and a 64 percent drop in the number of flights taking off in December 2020 compared to the same period a year earlier, according toTraffic Authority Traffic Report.

After the devastating impact of the pandemic on air travel in 2020, the New York and New Jersey Port Authority, which operates the airport, last year launched a marketing campaign and a five-point strategic plan to encourage carriers to come to Stewart. and expanding airport services. Stewarts’ growth trajectory continued this year with $ 12 million in federal funding as part of the $ 1.2 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden in November and $ 2.3 million in coronavirus stimulus federal funds in April. But will JetBlue return? And what about international flights in and out of Stewart? Here’s what you need to know about the largest commercial airport in the region. Is Stewart Airport open?

After two challenging years during which Stewart Airport lost four of its five passenger carriers JetBlue, Delta and American Airlines all suspended service in the pandemic; Norwegian Air discontinued flights in September 2019 after the Boeing 737 MAX Stewart Airport resumed flights in 2021 and welcomed Frontier Airlines this summer. Stewart now offers three flights a day to Florida, according to the latest air traffic report from the New York and New Jersey Port Authority. Which airlines fly from Stewart Airport? At its peak in 2018, Stewart was home to five non-stop airline passenger flights to Detroit and Philadelphia, in addition to Florida. Today, two U.S.-based budget airlines operate outside of Orange County-based airport: faithful

Frontier Airlines Delta, JetBlue and American Airlines, which last served Stewart in September this year, have suspended service, with no clear signs of their return to Stewart. Oslo-based Norse Atlantic Airways, a new transatlantic-budget airline, announced plans in October to offer non-stop flights between Stewart Airport and Oslo in 2022, but a Port Authority spokesman in November would not confirm the increase. Norse on the Stewarts list. carriers, saying: We currently have no notifications or updates. Where can you fly from Stewart Airport? Allegiant offers nonstop flights to Orlando, Punta Gorda, St. Louis. Pete-Clearwater / Tampa and seasonal service in Myrtle Beach and Savannah.

Frontier flies non-stop from Stewart to Miami, Orlando and Tampa up to 10 times a week. Does JetBlue fly out of Stewart Airport? JetBlue, one of Stewart Airports’s most popular airlines, in April 2020 suspended service from Stewart amid a drop in pandemic-driven travel and a wider airline industry pullback. In October 2020, the airline said it would do so flights resume at five of the seven airports, but that service from Stewart and Worcester Regional Airport in Massachusetts would remain suspended indefinitely. There is currently no return notice. The airline had offered regular non-stop flights to Orlando and Ft. Lauderdale for almost 15 years. How many terminals are there at Stewart Airports?

Stewart Airport has a main terminal, which houses eight passenger gates. A new 20,000-square-foot international arrivals station was completed in November 2020, but is awaiting its first international carrier to mark its debut. The space enables the control of up to 400 international passengers per hour. More Outdoors News and Travel



