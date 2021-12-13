The most exciting and demanding job of BC? Wildfire Service that employs smoke jumpers for 2022

If you have ever wanted a job that will push you to the absolute limit, BC Wildfire Service may have an opening for you.

The provincial fire agency is employment of smokers front-line firefighters parachuting into remote areas of fire, where they sometimes work unsupported for weeks at a time.

“Certainly not for everyone, but for the people who like it, I think most of us would tell you we love it and there is no such thing,” Greg Jones, a veteran BC Wildfire Service smoker, told Global with nine seasons under his belt. News.

The BC Wildfire service employs about 70 smokers each season, operating out of base in Fort St. Louis. John and Mackenzie.

Using airplanes, the service can take crews deep into remote areas of large BC wild lands, which may not be accessible by road or helicopter.

“They are cost effective and can carry a lot of equipment, weight and firefighters – the compromise is obviously that we can not land in the desert or remote areas where parachuting enters.”

















“We can find experienced firefighters at the center and respond quickly, basically anywhere in the province within two hours,” Jones said.

All smokers in BC have at least a year of previous firefighting experience, though for many this is the first time they have jumped from an airplane.

The province employs five to 15 young jumpers each year, who undergo five weeks of spring parachute training before being assigned to a crew.

Jones is quick to notice that job qualifications are quite selective.

Beyond the jump aspect, candidates need to be extremely skilled and be willing to spend days or weeks in their hometown carrying their equipment, sometimes over the mountains.

Jones says a crew is deployed with more than 2,700 pounds of equipment and is equipped to be fully self-sufficient for 48 hours.

“It’s incredible, it’s a lot of fun. “The jump ends up being very small, it ‘s usually about a 90 second jump, and then you can be on fire for up to 14 days,” he said.

“We are looking for people who have a good understanding of their motives for why they want to do this, people who understand that it is a service job and requires a lot from you, and people who are really calm in the bushes and the desert and comfortable. being pushed. ”

















While there are specific risks associated with jumping from an airplane and more from working only in a remote area, Jones noted that all firefighting jobs come with a certain level of risk. He said the service works hard to mitigate these risks through training and competent personnel.

There is also no bonus charge for jumping from an airplane.

Jones said smokers get the same pay as other firefighters, so applicants should love the job on its own merits.

“It’s certainly exciting.”

“It’s also, after all, a job,” he said.

“The people you attract are here because they want the challenge and they want the extra opportunity to come back.”