Putin responds to Soviet collapse, says he lit the moon as a taxi driver to survive the economic crisis





Putin’s comments, broadcast on state television on Sunday, are likely to further fuel speculation about his foreign policy intentions among critics, who accuse him of plotting to recreate the Soviet Union and thinking of a attack on Ukraine, a notion that the Kremlin has dismissed as fear. -human.

“It was a disintegration of historic Russia under the name of the Soviet Union,” Putin said of the 1991 disintegration, commenting Sunday as part of a documentary called “Russia. A New History,” the state-run RIA news agency reported. .

“We turned into a completely different country. And what was built over 1,000 years was largely lost,” Putin said, noting that 25 million Russians in the newly independent countries suddenly found themselves cut off from Russia. , part of what he called “a great humanitarian tragedy.”

Putin also described for the first time how he was personally affected by the difficult economic times that followed the Soviet collapse, when Russia suffered double-digit inflation.

“Sometimes (I) had to go to the moonlight and ride a taxi. It’s uncomfortable to talk about it, but, unfortunately, it happened too,” the president said. Putin, who served in the Soviet-era KGB, has previously called the fall of the Moscow-led Soviet Union “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe” of the 20th century, but his new comments show how he viewed it concretely as an obstacle to Russian power. Ukraine was one of 15 Soviet republics, and Putin used a lengthy article published on the Kremlin website this year to determine why he believed Russia’s southern neighbor and its people were an integral part of Russian history and culture. This view has been dismissed by Kiev as a politically motivated and overly simplistic version of history. The West has accused Russia of gathering tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine in preparation for a possible attack in January. The Group of Seven wealthy democracies warned Moscow on Sunday of massive consequences and heavy costs if it attacked Ukraine. The Kremlin has said Russia has no plans to launch a new offensive against Ukraine and that the West seems to have convinced itself of Moscow’s aggressive intentions based on what it calls the false history of the Western media. Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014 and has backed separatists who took control of parts of eastern Ukraine that year and who continue to fight Ukrainian government forces.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/13/europe/putin-soviet-collapse-taxi-intl/index.html

