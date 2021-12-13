Queen’s University interrupts personal exams amid COVID-19 outbreak

Photo by Shelby Talbot / For Whig-Standard

Content of the article The University of Queens has announced that personal exams have been discontinued due to concerns about the growing number of COVID-19 cases within the student community.

Content of the article In a press release issued Sunday night, the university announced that all remaining exams personally planned for the remainder of the exam period through December 22, will be changed to an alternative submission format wherever possible. In cases where switching to an alternative format is not feasible, exams will be rescheduled for after the winter break. Exams scheduled for Monday, December 13th and Tuesday, December 14th will be rescheduled for a later date. The announcement comes after repeated calls from Queens students and parents to move exams to a remote format due to a COVID-19 outbreak and the identification of suspected cases of the Omicron variant. On Friday, Queens University announced that a COVID-19 outbreak had been announced in the Queens community and confirmed the presence of suspected Omicron cases among students. For the week of December 6-12, 135 cases of COVID-19 were reported on the Queens campus, compared to just 23 last week. Following the announcement, the university did not initially move exams online, but announced improved safety protocols, including mandatory active control for COVID-19 symptoms, physical distancing while waiting to enter exam locations, and wearing a mask at each time. According to the official Registrar of the University website, the improved protocols included mandatory mandatory screening for symptoms and COVID-19 exposure, physical distancing while waiting to enter exam sites, and wearing a mask at all times. The website also adds that students will be provided with hand sanitizers when entering the exam venue and that students who fall ill during the exam should leave immediately and will not be allowed to return.

Content of the article However, these measures did not seem to have been implemented as videos shared on social media showed hundreds of students waiting in crowded corridors before exams. For Erica Smith, a third-year psychology student, the extended measures were initially reassuring, but she was disappointed to find that they were not implemented. On Friday, the day before my exam, the University of Queens emailed all students to advise us on some updates on exam protocols. And it made me feel a little better to take this exam because they said social distance would be maintained. They gave us hand sanitizers before we went to the exam. And we would all be six feet away all the time, she said in an interview with Whig-Standard. Smith says that’s not what she experienced during her personal exam on Saturday. Yes, I was very sad when I arrived at my exam on Saturday. If none of this happened. I felt very insecure all the time, she said. There was no hand sanitizer, the lineup to enter the exam hall was really crowded. She also explained that the man sitting next to her was not wearing the mask properly and that there were people coughing constantly throughout the exam and no one intervened. Constantly throughout the exam, his mask covered only his mouth, not his nose. And many times the exam guardians passed by him. At one point this guy even asked the caretaker a question about something and no one wants to hold him to put on his mask. It was making me feel very insecure, as if he was only about a meter away from me, maybe a half, Smith explained. Then another girl to his right, she coughed maybe every 10 minutes. No one asked him anything. No one asked her if she had passed the COVID examination or was negative. I expected that if someone was showing symptoms of COVID, someone would say something. Kingston is in a blast now, she added.

Content of the article Since the beginning of last week, students have reported being unable to enter COVID-19 testing as on campus, which increased the risk of personal exams for students who do not know whether or not they have COVID. It feels like it happened in March 2020 when we all had to go back to isolation. One of my friends who lives on campus called me and told me it feels like an apocalypse and the most frustrating part is that it’s really scary because no one can be tested. My friend was just informed he was a close contact, but he said he could not be tested until Dec. 18, she said. (Smith later added that after constantly updating the appointment page, her friend was able to get an appointment before Dec. 18 after someone canceled it.) Smith himself tried to enter the test after being informed that her house friend was a high-risk contact of a positive case, but was told she did not qualify. In a statement issued Sunday night, Queens said KFL & A Public Health is strongly encouraging all students to be tested for COVID-19 before leaving Kingston for the winter holidays and that they are working to provide rapid testing kits. antigen on campus for asymptomatic. students, probably since Monday. Symptomatic students or high-risk contacts should undergo a PCR test and be isolated, and those who test positive or negative with high-risk contacts should be isolated for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status. In addition to canceling personal exams, the university announced that both the library and the ARC will implement the reduced capacity limits. Campus support services, including residences, will remain open to students who are unable to travel or return home during the winter break. The University is encouraging students intending to leave Kingston for the holidays, who have taken a negative COVID-19 test and who are not high-risk contacts, to leave campus as soon as possible.

